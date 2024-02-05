The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University Announces 50th Anniversary Season

The Da Camera Society, which presents internationally acclaimed artists in sites of architectural, historical, and cultural significance, will feature spring concerts throughout the Southland including the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Villa del Sol d'Oro, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Chamber Music | OC, and the Doheny Mansion:

February 11 at 2 PM - Doheny Mansion Pompeian Room, Los Angeles

One of the world's finest piano ensembles, the Danish Trio con Brio Copenhagen presents a program of Hayden, Shostakovich, and Beethoven. The multifaceted members are not only performing artists who tour extensively, but are also esteemed recording artists, artistic directors, and educators.

March 2 at 7 PM – Pasadena Conservatory of Music

Parisian music for piano and strings with Sunset ChamberFest

Sunset Chamberfest presents world class chamber music concerts featuring some of the finest chamber musicians on the stage today. Pasadena Conservatory of Music's Barrett Hall is located in a remodeled chapel originally designed by Pasadena architect Frederick Kennedy (1929). The intimate 100-seat hall boasts a Spanish-revival style and exceptional acoustics.

March 17 at 2 and 4 PM –Villa del Sol d'Oro, Sierra Madre

Tesserae Baroque performs music of 18th-century London in an early-20th-century replica of an Italian villa. The Villa del Sol D'Oro is a two-thirds scale replica of the Villa Collazzi (near Florence) rumored to have been designed by Michelangelo. The program features music by JC Bach, Carl Friedrich Abel and more.

April 13 at 6:30 PM - St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Santa Monica

Conductor Brian Stone and his Westside Chamber Orchestra (WCO) perform modern masterworks inspired by baroque music featuring saxophonist Harvey Pittel. The concert will be held in the historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Santa Monica and include an opening performance by the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra.

April 20 – 7:30 PM - Chamber Music | OC, Lake Forest

Artists in residence at UC Irvine from 2013-19, Trio Céleste are a dynamic ensemble whose performances have garnered critical acclaim in the US and abroad. Among the premier venues for recital and chamber music in Orange County, Chamber Music | OC,'s recently completed concert hall is an intimate, 75-seat space that pairs exceptional acoustics with state-of-the-art recording and live-streaming technology.

For tickets and more information visit www.dacamerasociety.org/conClick Here, or email dacamera@msmu.edu.