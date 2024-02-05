The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University Announces 50th Anniversary Season

Concerts in Pasadena, Sierra Madre, Santa Monica, Orange County, and Los Angeles.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Video: Cast & Creative Of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet Photo 3 Video: Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 4 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE

The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University Announces 50th Anniversary Season

The Da Camera Society, which presents internationally acclaimed artists in sites of architectural, historical, and cultural significance, will feature spring concerts throughout the Southland including the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Villa del Sol d'Oro, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Chamber Music | OC, and the Doheny Mansion:

February 11 at 2 PM - Doheny Mansion Pompeian Room, Los Angeles

One of the world's finest piano ensembles, the Danish Trio con Brio Copenhagen presents a program of Hayden, Shostakovich, and Beethoven. The multifaceted members are not only performing artists who tour extensively, but are also esteemed recording artists, artistic directors, and educators.

 

March 2 at 7 PM – Pasadena Conservatory of Music

Parisian music for piano and strings with Sunset ChamberFest

Sunset Chamberfest presents world class chamber music concerts featuring some of the finest chamber musicians on the stage today. Pasadena Conservatory of Music's Barrett Hall is located in a remodeled chapel originally designed by Pasadena architect Frederick Kennedy (1929). The intimate 100-seat hall boasts a Spanish-revival style and exceptional acoustics.

 

March 17 at 2 and 4 PM –Villa del Sol d'Oro, Sierra Madre

Tesserae Baroque performs music of 18th-century London in an early-20th-century replica of an Italian villa. The Villa del Sol D'Oro is a two-thirds scale replica of the Villa Collazzi (near Florence) rumored to have been designed by Michelangelo.  The program features music by JC Bach, Carl Friedrich Abel and more.

 

April 13 at 6:30 PM - St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Santa Monica

Conductor Brian Stone and his Westside Chamber Orchestra (WCO) perform modern masterworks inspired by baroque music featuring saxophonist Harvey Pittel. The concert will be held in the historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Santa Monica and include an opening performance by the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra.

 

April 20 – 7:30 PM - Chamber Music | OC, Lake Forest

Artists in residence at UC Irvine from 2013-19, Trio Céleste are a dynamic ensemble whose performances have garnered critical acclaim in the US and abroad. Among the premier venues for recital and chamber music in Orange County, Chamber Music | OC,'s recently completed concert hall is an intimate, 75-seat space that pairs exceptional acoustics with state-of-the-art recording and live-streaming technology.

For tickets and more information visit www.dacamerasociety.org/conClick Here, or email dacamera@msmu.edu.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming To The Nimoy In February And Photo
CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming To The Nimoy In February And March

CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming to The Nimoy in February and March. Check out the exciting lineup of musical performances at The Nimoy Theater presented by CAP UCLA in February and March. Don't miss these diverse and captivating shows!

2
Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams to Moderate Songwriters Hall of Fame Discussions with This Photo
Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams to Moderate Songwriters Hall of Fame Discussions with This Year's Oscar-Nominated Songwriters

Legendary songwriters Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams moderate discussions with this year's Oscar-nominated songwriters including Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and Diane Warren.

3
Langson IMCA to Present Spiritual Geographies: Religion And Landscape Art In California, 1 Photo
Langson IMCA to Present 'Spiritual Geographies: Religion And Landscape Art In California, 1890–1930'

Langson IMCA presents 'Spiritual Geographies: Religion and Landscape Art in California, 1890–1930' exhibition exploring how various religions influenced representations of California's wilderness and countryside.

4
UCLAs Fowler Museum To Return Looted Cultural Objects To Ghana Photo
UCLA's Fowler Museum To Return Looted Cultural Objects To Ghana

UCLA's Fowler Museum returns looted cultural objects to Ghana, promoting cultural restitution.

More Hot Stories For You

Langson IMCA to Present 'Spiritual Geographies: Religion And Landscape Art In California, 1890–1930'Langson IMCA to Present 'Spiritual Geographies: Religion And Landscape Art In California, 1890–1930'
UCLA's Fowler Museum To Return Looted Cultural Objects To GhanaUCLA's Fowler Museum To Return Looted Cultural Objects To Ghana
Hollywood Club LA at The Woman's Club of Hollywood Will Present SINGER KATRINA AGUILAR IN CONCERTHollywood Club LA at The Woman's Club of Hollywood Will Present SINGER KATRINA AGUILAR IN CONCERT
THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN Opens February 9 at the Moving Arts Theater in Atwater VillageTHE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN Opens February 9 at the Moving Arts Theater in Atwater Village

Videos

Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025 Video
Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November Video
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September Video
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune in Los Angeles Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Two Roads Theater (2/02-2/10)Tracker
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
Green Umbrella Series: Phillip Glass Etudes in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: Phillip Glass Etudes
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/19-3/19)
Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (7/12-7/14)
A Permanent Image in Los Angeles A Permanent Image
Pacific Resident Theatre (2/03-2/25)
Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever in Los Angeles Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever
Smothers Theatre (3/03-3/03)
Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly in Los Angeles Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly
Smothers Theatre (3/05-3/05)
Misalliance in Los Angeles Misalliance
A Noise Within (5/12-6/09)
Richie Furay in Los Angeles Richie Furay
Smothers Theatre (4/20-4/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You