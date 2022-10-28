The Da Camera Society Presents MARISA GUPTA, PIANO SOLO
The program will include keyboard masterworks including Frédéric Chopin's complete Ballades and Samuel Barber's Excursions, Op.20.
The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University presents pianist Marisa Gupta in the intimate Pompeian Room of the Doheny Mansion, a spectacular example of Gilded-Age architecture.
An open-air cheese and pairing reception will follow the 4pm showing.
Tickets are $30-$115. Students may email dacamera@msmu.edu with a valid student I.D. for a $10 ticket code. A limited number are available.
Frédéric Chopin - Ballades (complete)
Samuel Barber - Excursions, Op.20
with an opening set by
Emily and Kaitlin Webster-Zuber
Saturday, November 5 @ 2pm & 4pm
Pompeian Room, Doheny Mansion Tickets and more information at: q-r.to/DCSfallnov5
The Pompeian Room of the Doheny Mansion
Mount Saint Mary's University, Doheny Campus
10 Chester Place Los Angeles, CA 90007
October 28, 2022
