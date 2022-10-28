The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University presents pianist Marisa Gupta in the intimate Pompeian Room of the Doheny Mansion, a spectacular example of Gilded-Age architecture.

The program will include keyboard masterworks including Frédéric Chopin's complete Ballades and Samuel Barber's Excursions, Op.20. An open-air cheese and pairing reception will follow the 4pm showing.

Tickets are $30-$115. Students may email dacamera@msmu.edu with a valid student I.D. for a $10 ticket code. A limited number are available.

THE DA CAMERA SOCIETY PRESENTS: MARISA GUPTA, PIANO SOLO

Frédéric Chopin - Ballades (complete)

Samuel Barber - Excursions, Op.20

with an opening set by

Emily and Kaitlin Webster-Zuber

Saturday, November 5 @ 2pm & 4pm

Pompeian Room, Doheny Mansion Tickets and more information at: q-r.to/DCSfallnov5

The Pompeian Room of the Doheny Mansion

Mount Saint Mary's University, Doheny Campus

10 Chester Place Los Angeles, CA 90007