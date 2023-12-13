The Chinese Music Association Of Southern California To Present Free Performance Of Traditional Christmas Carols

In celebration of the holiday season, The Chinese Music Association of Southern California (CMASC) (南加州中國國樂團) led by composer and conductor, James Chiao, will present a Cross-Cultural Free Performance of traditional Christmas Carols on rare and ancient Chinese instruments on Candy Cane Lane, an amazing holiday display of local homeowner's lights and decorations starting at 5812 Lubao Avenue (between Oxnard Street and Hatteras Street) by Pierce College, Woodland Hills, CA 91317 on Saturday, December 23, 2023 form 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Free Parking is available in the nearby neighborhood. To view a video of (CMASC) performing, please visit https://youtu.be/ByIis7lGNXY



CMASC will be performing holiday favorites like “Jingle Bells,” “Deck The Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman, promoting harmony and goodwill for all. James Chiao said, “At a time when people need to feel uplifted and inspired, this will be the first-of-its-kind performance for the American public that combines two rich cultures to celebrate the festive Holiday Season.” CMASC will make their debut in the 91st Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, which will be televised nationally on The CW Network on Friday, December 15, 2023recently per following the group's triumphant debut in a two-hour primetime special national telecast of The 91st Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2023 airing on The CW Network on Friday, December 15th starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.



The Chinese Music Association of Southern California (南加州中國國樂團) is a popular, highly regarded, non-profit musical group established in 2016 and led by conductor James Chiao, composed of both professional and amateur musicians who are dedicated to enriching cross-cultural exchanges by playing music with traditional Chinese instruments.