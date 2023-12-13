Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The Chinese Music Association Of Southern California To Present Free Performance Of Traditional Christmas Carols

CMASC will be performing holiday favorites like “Jingle Bells,” “Deck The Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman".

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 3 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Rubicon Theatre Company Receives $1.5 Million Gift From State of California Photo 4 Rubicon Theatre Company Receives $1.5 Million Gift From State of California

The Chinese Music Association Of Southern California To Present Free Performance Of Traditional Christmas Carols

The Chinese Music Association Of Southern California To Present Free Performance Of Traditional Christmas Carols

In celebration of the holiday season, The Chinese Music Association of Southern California (CMASC)  (南加州中國國樂團) led by composer and conductor, James Chiao, will present a Cross-Cultural Free Performance of traditional Christmas Carols on rare and ancient Chinese instruments on Candy Cane Lane, an amazing holiday display of local homeowner's lights and decorations starting at 5812 Lubao Avenue (between Oxnard Street and Hatteras Street) by Pierce College, Woodland Hills, CA  91317 on Saturday, December 23, 2023 form 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.  Free Parking is available in the nearby neighborhood.  To view a video of (CMASC) performing, please visit https://youtu.be/ByIis7lGNXY

CMASC will be performing holiday favorites like “Jingle Bells,” “Deck The Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman, promoting harmony and goodwill for all.  James Chiao said, “At a time when people need to feel uplifted and inspired, this will be the first-of-its-kind performance for the American public that combines two rich cultures to celebrate the festive Holiday Season.”  CMASC will make their debut in the 91st Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, which will be televised nationally on The CW Network on Friday, December 15, 2023recently per following the group's triumphant debut in a two-hour primetime special national telecast of The 91st Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2023 airing on The CW Network on Friday, December 15th starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The Chinese Music Association of Southern California (南加州中國國樂團) is a popular, highly regarded, non-profit musical group established in 2016 and led by conductor James Chiao, composed of both professional and amateur musicians who are dedicated to enriching cross-cultural exchanges by playing music with traditional Chinese instruments.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Musical Theatre West Announces Selections For 2024 New Works Program Photo
Musical Theatre West Announces Selections For 2024 New Works Program

Musical Theatre West announces its selections for the 2024 New Works Program. Find out which shows made the cut!

2
Alaskas DRAG: THE MUSICAL to Return to The Bourbon Room Ahead of NYC Run Photo
Alaska's DRAG: THE MUSICAL to Return to The Bourbon Room Ahead of NYC Run

The award-winning DRAG: The Musical will return to The Bourbon Room in Hollywood for a limited run of performances this March. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Interview: Lesli Margherita Jumped at the Chance to be Singing in THE PASADENA PLAYHOUSE H Photo
Interview: Lesli Margherita Jumped at the Chance to be Singing in THE PASADENA PLAYHOUSE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

A new Pasadena Playhouse holiday tradition begins with the premiere of Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton and Randy Blair’s Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular running December 14th through December 23rd. Sam directs the cast of MaryAnn Hu, Lesli Margherita, George Salazar and Jason Michael Snow. I had the chance to toss a few questions out to Broadway, Los Angeles and London stage veteran, Ms. Lesli Margherita.

4
El Portal Theatre to Present World Premiere Musical OY! TO THE WORLD - Christmas With A Tw Photo
El Portal Theatre to Present World Premiere Musical OY! TO THE WORLD - Christmas With A Twist!

Celebrate the holidays with a twist at El Portal Theatre's world premiere musical, OY! To the World - Christmas With a Twist! Don't miss this new musical comedy directed by Maurice Godin, featuring a talented cast and 10.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Madame Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical in Los Angeles Madame Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical
Nocturne Theatre (12/01-12/23)
Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff in Los Angeles Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/07-3/07)
Mälkki Conducts Brahms in Los Angeles Mälkki Conducts Brahms
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/23-2/24)
Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only! in Los Angeles Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only!
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/17-12/17)
NEW WORKS FESTIVAL in Los Angeles NEW WORKS FESTIVAL
Lonny Chapman Theatre (11/28-12/17)
Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Los Angeles Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (5/10-5/12)
The Glass Menagerie in Los Angeles The Glass Menagerie
Diversionary Theatre (11/30-12/23)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/27-2/27)
A Very Hitchcock Christmas in Los Angeles A Very Hitchcock Christmas
PlayGround LA (12/10-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You