The Blank Theatre Announces Patreon Channel: The Blank's 3rd Stage

The Blank Theatre has announced its new streaming platform, The Blank's 3rd Stage, now on Patreon. Subscribers may currently view The Blank's Young Playwrights Festivals of 2018 and 2019 (a total of 24 short plays) as well as the film of the complete production of The Tragedy of JFK (as told by Wm. Shakespeare), originally presented onstage in 2016. Subscriptions are available for a nominal monthly fee of $5 or $10 and content is available on any device.



Every spring for the past 28 years, The Young Playwrights Festival has found the freshest, most original voices in the American theatre, invited them to Los Angeles, and promoted their work during a month-long festival in June. This thought-provoking work by playwrights 19 years of age and younger, performed and directed by seasoned professionals, has entertained thousands of audience members over the years. The 2017 Festival (12 more plays) will be added to the Patreon channel in May.



Conceived, adapted, and directed by The Blank's founding artistic director Daniel Henning, The Tragedy of JFK (as told by Wm. Shakespeare) is the tale of the conspiracy to assassinate the 35th President of the United States and its aftermath. Using Shakespearian text, this groundbreaking theatrical event illuminates what might have happened surrounding one of the most shocking events in American history. The production was acclaimed as "Powerful," "Exceptional," "Genius," "Extraordinary," and "A Triumph." The film won two Telly Awards, for Production and Writing.



The Blank's 3rd Stage streaming platform on Patreon is available here: www.patreon.com/TheBlankTheatre.





