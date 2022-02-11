The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Playwriting Competition Extends Deadline To March 31

The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild is extending the submissions period for its annual Julie Harris Playwriting Awards Competition through March 31, 2022.

Each year, the Guild presents cash prizes for full-length (75 minutes minimum) previously unproduced plays. "Unproduced" means: No previous production (Equity or non-Equity) for which actors or authors were paid or admission was charged, or both. No musicals are eligible. Plays with an occasional song for ambience are considered. The plays must also be unpublished and not currently under any option.

This year, the prizes will be $3500, $2500, and $1500 for first, second and third prizes respectively.

There is a $25 entry fee for submissions. Only one play per entrant will be considered.

To obtain an application to enter the competition, and to see submission rules and guidelines, go to https://beverlyhillstheatreguild.com

If you are a playwright and want to get your work reviewed and read by experts in the industry, submit your work to this competition. It's a great way to get recognized and awarded.