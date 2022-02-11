Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Playwriting Competition Extends Deadline To March 31

pixeltracker

This year, the prizes will be $3500, $2500, and $1500 for first, second and third prizes respectively.

Feb. 11, 2022  

The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild is extending the submissions period for its annual Julie Harris Playwriting Awards Competition through March 31, 2022.

Each year, the Guild presents cash prizes for full-length (75 minutes minimum) previously unproduced plays. "Unproduced" means: No previous production (Equity or non-Equity) for which actors or authors were paid or admission was charged, or both. No musicals are eligible. Plays with an occasional song for ambience are considered. The plays must also be unpublished and not currently under any option.

This year, the prizes will be $3500, $2500, and $1500 for first, second and third prizes respectively.

There is a $25 entry fee for submissions. Only one play per entrant will be considered.

To obtain an application to enter the competition, and to see submission rules and guidelines, go to https://beverlyhillstheatreguild.com

If you are a playwright and want to get your work reviewed and read by experts in the industry, submit your work to this competition. It's a great way to get recognized and awarded.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug
Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee
Hamilton Shot Glass
Hamilton Shot Glass

More Hot Stories For You

  • POTTED POTTER to Open at the Orpheum Theater
  • Washington Pavilion Museums Memberships Are Just $1 a Month for a Limited Time
  • Tonight's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Performance Rescheduled to Sunday at Washington Pavilion
  • Dustin Lynch Brings PARTY MODE TOUR 2022 to Sanford Pentagon