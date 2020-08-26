The American Legion Ronald Reagan-palisades Post 283 Presents A SALUTE TO FIRST RESPONDERS

The concert will feature First Responders and U.S. Military Veterans performing original and popular songs.

Airing for free online, The American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 and The Veterans National Entertainment Workshop will salute First Responders during the COVID-19 pandemic with a concert featuring First Responders and U.S. Military Veterans performing original and popular songs.



Friday, September 11, 2020 starting at 10 am Pacific Time The concert will remain online for viewing after the premiere date. American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 website - www.alpost283.com and Facebook page www.facebook.com/PacificPalisadesPost283 or Veterans National Entertainment Workshop website - https://www.vnew.org

This online concert will honor First Responders and U.S. Military Veterans for their selflessness and their commitment to helping those in critical need during the COVID-19 pandemic. A diverse cast of nurses, doctors, paramedics, police, firefighters and military veterans will sing songs and play music that inspires them during these difficult times. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Band, The National Virtual Medical Orchestra, composer Jimmy Dunne and singer/composer Annie Bosko will also be spotlighted. The program will be hosted by comedian, BJ Lange (U.S.A.F. veteran and medic) and will feature thank you's from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; California Secretary of State, Alex Padilla; LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis (First District); Rudy Ortega, Jr. Tribal President of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, as well as Actress/Activist/Author Loretta Swit and Actor/Impressionist/Author Rich Little.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You