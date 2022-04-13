Temecula Valley Symphony Will Present THE THREE B'S Concert at Grace Presbyterian Church

Temecula Valley Symphony will present "THE THREE B'S," Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, featuring the full symphony orchestra and soloists under the baton of Maestro John Mario, Music Director and Conductor, to be presented on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 31143 Nicolas Road, Temecula, CA 92591.



Musicians who will be featured in the concert include: Ruslan Biryukov, Principal Cellist and Artist in Residence; Dr. Zun-Hin Woo, Principal Violinist and Concertmaster and Kate Prestia-Schaub, Principal Flutist.



The program will include: "Badiniere" from "Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor" with Flute Solo, BMV 1067, Movement 7, written by Johann Sebastian Bach; "Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92" written by Ludwig van Beethoven and "Double Concerto in A minor, Op. 102" For Cello, Violin and Orchestra written by Johannes Brahms.



Tickets for the concert are $25 for Adults, $15 for Musicians and Members of Grace Presbyterian Church and Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Temecula, $10 for Students and Free for Children 12 and under. To hear a short sampling of the Temecula Valley Symphony in concert, please visit: https://youtu.be/5_Qni6lKNUo Tickets can be purchased by calling the Temecula Valley Symphony at 951-587-536, or online at https://temeculavalleysymphony.org



For further information, please visit the symphony's website. Free Parking is available at the church. No vaccination cards are required. Social distancing is recommended. It is suggested that guests wear masks.