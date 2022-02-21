Temecula Valley Symphony Presents Chamber Concert A TOUCH OF CLASSICAL

Temecula Valley Symphony will present a Chamber Concert featuring Soloists of the symphony in a program entitled, "A TOUCH OF CLASSICAL," on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 31143 Nicolas Road, Temecula, CA 92591.



Musicians who will be featured in the concert include: Ruslan Biryukov, Principal Cellist and Artist in Residence; Steve Huber, Principal Second Violinist and Composer; John Mario, Pianist, Music Director, Conductor and Artistic Director;

Kate Prestia-Schaub, Principal Flutist; Chelsea Howell, Principal Clarinetist and the San Diego Youth Cello Quartet: Justin Wu, Ethan Zhang, Debora Okhotina and Naohiro "Nao" Nadahara.



The program will include: "Rococo Variations For Cello and Orchestra" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; "Octet in E Flat Major" by Ludwig van Beethoven; "The Master's Flute for Flute" by Afshin Cohen; "Game of Fifths," A Mashup of "Game of Thrones," and Ludwig van Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5," "Birds" - Part I "Birdsong" by Herman Beeftink and "Sonata For Violin and Cello" by Maurice Ravel.



Tickets for the concert are $25 for Adults, $15 for Musicians, $10 for Students and Free for Children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Temecula Valley Symphony at 951-587-1536 or online at https://temeculavalleysymphony.org For further information, please visit the symphony's website. Free Parking is available at the church. No vaccination cards are required. Social distancing is recommended. Guests are requested to wear masks. Facebook and Instagram: @TemeculaValleySymphony, Twitter: @TemValleySymphony