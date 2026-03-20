Teatro Alebrijes to Present CARLOTA: ALHAJERO DE SECRETO at Latino Theater Compay

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Latino Theater Company will welcome the return of San Jose-based LGBTQ+ ensemble Teatro Alebrijes with Carlota: Alhajero de Secretos (Carlota: Jewelry Box of Secrets), a reimagining of Federico García Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba that was one of the highlights of Latino Theater Company’s 2024 Encuentro Latinx theater festival. Co-written and co-directed by Rodrigo García and Ugho Badú, the production runs May 2 through May 24 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center, with two low-priced previews on April 30 and May 1. All performances are presented in Spanish with English supertitles.

Part melodrama and part comedy, Carlota: Alhajero de Secretos is all corazón. Inside the home of Carlota and her three daughters, time seems to have stood still. But their cloistered world is suddenly shaken when the youngest daughter encounters a handsome stranger in town for his father’s funeral. What follows is a cascade of revelations as long-buried secrets emerge — like precious jewels hidden inside a jewelry box. Echoing the themes of Lorca’s play, in which he examined the abuse of power within a rigid, puritanical household, Carlota offers a sharp and often humorous critique of a moral code that suppresses desire in the name of respectability — a “righteousness” that often proves more hypocritical than virtuous.

The cast features Ugho Badú, Janvier Berber-Acosta, Adrian Campos, Ricardo Cortés, Sergio Dávila, Jose Martinez, Carolina Perez and Yatzil Ruiz.

The creative team includes scenic designer Leigh Henderson and lighting associate Noemi Barrera. Costumes are designed by García. The production managers are Janvier Berber-Acosta for Teatro Alebrijes and May Congxiao Fei for Latino Theater Company. Carlota: Alhajero de Secretos is produced by Teatro Alebrijes in association with Latino Theater Company.