TOBACCO, ZIGZAGS & GUM Extends at The Marsh Berkeley

Due to high demand for tickets, The Marsh Berkeley has extended the world premiere of Tobacco, Zigzags & Gum, a new work by film, television, and stage actor/writer Algiin Ford, developed and directed by David Ford. This compelling autobiographical solo show follows Algiin through his harrowing journey from the urban nightmare of addiction, incarceration, and despair. Heart-wrenching and captivating, Tobacco, Zigzags & Gum honors the timely and unlikely heroes and events that shaped Algiin’s path from pain to redemption, offering a must-see experience to anyone who has experienced a dark night of the soul or questioned their own future. Tobacco, Zigzags & Gum will play Fridays at 7:30pm, now through May 24, 2024, with performances at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For information or to order tickets ($20-$35 adult general admission sliding scale; $50-$100 reserved), the public may visit themarsh.org.

Created by Algiin through the Formerly Incarcerated Peoples Performance Project (FIPPP) and developed in The Marsh Rising series, Tobacco, Zigzags & Gum made its world premiere at The Marsh Berkeley in March 2024. Praising Algiin’s performance, The Daily Californian called him “a masterful storyteller” and “Ford not only crafts a poignant narrative but also demonstrates an unparalleled sensitivity while addressing intricate, sensitive subjects.” The Daily Californian also hailed the solo show as “a candid yet hopeful portrayal, drawing from Ford’s life to illuminate the resilience of the human spirit.”

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES