THE TRANSVAGINA DIARIES Comes to West Hollywood City Council Chambers

With more than 155 anti-transgender pieces of legislation brought to state houses this year, only 15 states (including California) have resisted the current anti-LGBTQ climate. These anti-trans laws provide felony and misdemeanor offenses for providing life-saving care for both trans kids and trans adults.

With a commitment to center transgender and intersex voices, especially from the BIPOC community, the City of West Hollywood is co-sponsoring the world premiere of The TransVagina Diaries, produced by the National Organization for Women Hollywood Chapter on Saturday November 5, and Sunday, November 6, at 7:30pm, in the City of West Hollywood City Council Chambers at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, in West Hollywood. The performances are free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. For reservations, go to www.transvaginadiaries2022.eventbrite.com.

The writers and performers are Lindsey Deaton, Blossom C. Brown, Brody Fitzpatrick, Celia Sandhya Daniels, Grey Jean, Khindrid Sol, Lee Te, Luckie Alexander, Sydney Rogers aka Miss Barbie-Q, and Sheena Metal.

The City of West Hollywood has been a national leader in protecting the most marginalized members of the LGBTQ community and transgender youth and adults by providing innovative and compassionate policies to support and protect them, including programs for homeless trans people, gender neutral public bathrooms, and space for trans led organizations.

"For the record, no one has shared these stories - certainly not live, in front of an audience," said Lindsey Deaton, Creator and Artistic Director of The TransVagina Diaries. "Up to now, transgender and intersex people have been forbidden to discuss them in public because of all the violence and politics that go with it. Any artistic discussion, performance, display, or exhibition of trans/intersex or non-binary people's privates has been just that. It's time for our voices to be heard."

Deaton continued, "One of the goals of this production is for trans and intersex artists to take their bodies back; to exercise their rights and privileges to sing, create, and talk about them openly; to share their own unique stories and experiences musically and visually while at the same time fiercely empowering trans voices and using them as agents of change. It's crucial to create inclusive spaces and major roles on main stages for professional trans and non-binary performers."

She concluded, "The love that ultimately bonds us to one another should not be threatened in any way by cultural and societal norms of gender identity or gender expression. The wonderful, multi-faceted rainbow that is humanity is perfect in all its manifestations - including yours, ours, and mine."

