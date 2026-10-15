THE RENT PLAY to Open at Cal State LA's Luckman Theatre

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The Department of Theatre and Dance at Cal State LA will present The Rent Play by Jan Rosenberg, October 15-24, 2026, at the Intimate Theatre at the Luckman Fine Arts Complex, directed by third-year MFA candidate Donald Rizzo.

The year is 2007. The war in Iraq is booming. Steve Jobs is about to release the first ever iPhone. More importantly, RENT is one year away from closing its doors on Broadway. And life for a group of RENTheads is about to change forever. This play is a love letter, an apology, a memory, a diary entry.

Performances will be held at the Intimate Theatre of the Luckman Fine Arts Complex on the campus of Cal State LA. 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032 (Parking Lot C).

The ensemble cast features: Anika Felix as TANYA; Julian Moser as DEREK; Morgan Rountree as HOLLY; Aryana West as DAPHNE; DeAundre Smith as MARCUS; Ethan Brown as JARED; Mia Zell as KATRINA; Giselle Diaz as ZOE; and Azul Diaz as NELL.

Production and design team include: Director: Donald Rizzo; Scenic Designer: Gretchen Ugalde; Lighting Designer: Diana Herrera; Costume Designer: Jessica Champagne Hansen; Sound Designer: Jane McKeever; Stage Manager: Madison Wong; Assistant Stage Manager: Aki Yamamoto; Intimacy Director: Rica Anonas; Props Coordinator: Alex Esparza; Props Coordinator: Ngan Ho-Lemoine; Student ME: Bethany Tasi; Student Assistant Technical Director: Andrea Taylor; Assistant Lighting Design: Lluvia Villalpando; Light Board Operator: Jonathan Sandoval; Sound Board Operator: Xavier Signater; Running Crew: Jasmine Morales, Diamond Jennings & Evieny Isidro.

Show dates are Thursday, October 15 - Saturday, October 17, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 18, at 2:30 p.m., and Wednesday, October 21 - Saturday, October 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for $8 for students and $12 general. admission:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/34675/production/1283581?utm_source=ProAPIIntegration

Set in 2007-2008-just before smartphones and social media transformed our world, The Rent Play is a coming-of-age story that unfolds primarily outside Broadway's Nederlander Theatre during RENT's final years. It follows a tight-knit group of "RENT-heads" who gather day after day to enter for their chance at winning $20 lottery tickets. While hanging outside the stage door, they ultimately find friendship, purpose, and build their own community over their shared love for the musical.

The Luckman Arts Complex is located at 5151 State University Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90032 - Parking Lot C *(if you come on Wed or Thurs parking is $13 - Fri-Sun parking is $20) Street parking exists off campus, most of which is about a 10-15 minute walk.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 05 Hrs 06 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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