THE QUEEN OF BITCOIN: THE RISE AND FALL Starts Performances On June 5 As Part of Hollywood Fringe Fesitval

The Queen of Bitcoin: The Rise and Fall, written, performed and produced by Margaux Avedisian will take the stage at Asylum at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, on the mainstage(5636 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90038) as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Previews Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Regular performances on Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 p.m.

This is the true story of a young woman whom the Wall Street Journal dubbed "The Queen of Bitcoin," chronicling her spectacular rise....and sudden fall.

You don't have to know much about bitcoin before you see the show. Margaux will simply and concisely explain bitcoin and blockchain to you near the top of the proceedings, so that even those who profess to be mystified by cryptocurrency will be able to follow the narrative.

Margaux emerged from average beginnings and found as a young woman that she had an exceptional talent for entrepreneurship, co-creating and serving in executive positions in a number of web-based companies and enterprises. She continued to prosper as she headed into the worlds of cryptocurrency and high finance. But cryptocurrency is very much a boys' club, and she finds herself treated dismissively (at first) because of her gender, and experiences sexual harassment (she's attractive). A number of the executives with whom she comes in contact are also substance abusers, wildly partying and over-ingesting stuff from alcohol to LSD.

Nonetheless, she continues to soar as the Wall Street Journal proclaims her crypto-royalty. Also having a profile as a stand-up comedian, she's invited to MC the FTX Conference in the Bahamas. FTX, the exchange founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried, won't be around long (you'll know this if you read the news), and Margaux's fortunes will sink with it.

The Queen of Bitcoin: The Rise and Fall is the story of a daring woman, a feminist adventure, and a cautionary tale about money. Because Margaux is an experienced comedian, her tale is told with a significant degree of humor.

Margaux Avedisian's experience as an entrepreneur on the ground floor of innovative technology spans a decade. She is currently a standup comedian, host and CEO/Co-founder of a fashion technology startup, Beyond the Runway. In 2012 she relaunched the first American Bitcoin exchange and co-founded two others.. She has also served as Executive Vice President for the Transform Group from 2016-2018 during the ICO boom. She also MCed the FTX conference before its impending bust where Bill Clinton spoke. Margaux has connected hundreds of entrepreneurs with business leaders, technologists, policymakers, and creatives to promote tech startups and cryptocurrency. She has spoken at numerous conferences and had a podcast Burning Bridges with Margaux. She has a BA from Mount Holyoke College and an MFA in Fashion Merchandising from the Academy of Art University.

Margaux produced and hosted a weekly comedy show at the Bitcoin Center in Manhattan for almost 2 years. She also produced and hosted a monthly show of all female comedians at Cornelia Street Cafe.and performed and produced a show at SXSW sponsored by Comcast. She recently guest lectured at Wharton, UPenn. Margaux was seen in The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin that premiered at Tribeca Film Festival.

Long live the queen!