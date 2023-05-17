THE QUEEN OF BITCOIN: THE RISE AND FALL Starts Performances On June 5 As Part of Hollywood Fringe Fesitval

This is the true story of a young woman whom the Wall Street Journal dubbed "The Queen of Bitcoin," chronicling her spectacular rise....and sudden fall.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo 3 DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre Photo 4 Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

The Queen of Bitcoin: The Rise and Fall, written, performed and produced by Margaux Avedisian will take the stage at Asylum at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, on the mainstage(5636 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90038) as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Previews Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Regular performances on Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 p.m.

This is the true story of a young woman whom the Wall Street Journal dubbed "The Queen of Bitcoin," chronicling her spectacular rise....and sudden fall.

You don't have to know much about bitcoin before you see the show. Margaux will simply and concisely explain bitcoin and blockchain to you near the top of the proceedings, so that even those who profess to be mystified by cryptocurrency will be able to follow the narrative.

Margaux emerged from average beginnings and found as a young woman that she had an exceptional talent for entrepreneurship, co-creating and serving in executive positions in a number of web-based companies and enterprises. She continued to prosper as she headed into the worlds of cryptocurrency and high finance. But cryptocurrency is very much a boys' club, and she finds herself treated dismissively (at first) because of her gender, and experiences sexual harassment (she's attractive). A number of the executives with whom she comes in contact are also substance abusers, wildly partying and over-ingesting stuff from alcohol to LSD.

Nonetheless, she continues to soar as the Wall Street Journal proclaims her crypto-royalty. Also having a profile as a stand-up comedian, she's invited to MC the FTX Conference in the Bahamas. FTX, the exchange founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried, won't be around long (you'll know this if you read the news), and Margaux's fortunes will sink with it.

The Queen of Bitcoin: The Rise and Fall is the story of a daring woman, a feminist adventure, and a cautionary tale about money. Because Margaux is an experienced comedian, her tale is told with a significant degree of humor.

Margaux Avedisian's experience as an entrepreneur on the ground floor of innovative technology spans a decade. She is currently a standup comedian, host and CEO/Co-founder of a fashion technology startup, Beyond the Runway. In 2012 she relaunched the first American Bitcoin exchange and co-founded two others.. She has also served as Executive Vice President for the Transform Group from 2016-2018 during the ICO boom. She also MCed the FTX conference before its impending bust where Bill Clinton spoke. Margaux has connected hundreds of entrepreneurs with business leaders, technologists, policymakers, and creatives to promote tech startups and cryptocurrency. She has spoken at numerous conferences and had a podcast Burning Bridges with Margaux. She has a BA from Mount Holyoke College and an MFA in Fashion Merchandising from the Academy of Art University.

Margaux produced and hosted a weekly comedy show at the Bitcoin Center in Manhattan for almost 2 years. She also produced and hosted a monthly show of all female comedians at Cornelia Street Cafe.and performed and produced a show at SXSW sponsored by Comcast. She recently guest lectured at Wharton, UPenn. Margaux was seen in The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin that premiered at Tribeca Film Festival.

Long live the queen!




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

ODYSSEY: RACE AND RACISM Opens June 11 At Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo
ODYSSEY: RACE AND RACISM Opens June 11 At Hollywood Fringe Festival

Odyssey: Race and Racism. A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection, written and performed by Levy Lee Simon. Directed by Juliette Jeffers.

Pasadena Chorale Presents LISTENING TO THE FUTURE Concert On June 17 Photo
Pasadena Chorale Presents LISTENING TO THE FUTURE Concert On June 17

The Pasadena Chorale will present its annual student composer concert Listening to the Future on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m., at the First Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church in Pasadena.

$3 Million Endowment Fund to Establish New Bob Bennett Future Leaders Program Photo
$3 Million Endowment Fund to Establish New 'Bob Bennett Future Leaders' Program

An inspiring expansion to the Foundation's internship program focused on developing future television industry leaders, 'The Bob Bennett Future Leaders' initiative - made possible by a $3 million gift from The Robert M. and Margie Bennett Foundation - was announced by the Television Academy Foundation.

KENDRICK, LOGIC, DRAKE, KRAVITZ: Complexions Contemporary Ballet Returns to The Music Cent Photo
KENDRICK, LOGIC, DRAKE, KRAVITZ: Complexions Contemporary Ballet Returns to The Music Center

Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns to The Music Center, L.A.’s only performing arts center, with performances from June 16–18, 2023, as part of the 20th dance season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center.


More Hot Stories For You

$3 Million Endowment Fund to Establish New 'Bob Bennett Future Leaders' Program$3 Million Endowment Fund to Establish New 'Bob Bennett Future Leaders' Program
KENDRICK, LOGIC, DRAKE, KRAVITZ: Complexions Contemporary Ballet Returns to The Music CenterKENDRICK, LOGIC, DRAKE, KRAVITZ: Complexions Contemporary Ballet Returns to The Music Center
PRINCE HARRY: LIVE! AT COACHELLA Rocks the Hollywood FringePRINCE HARRY: LIVE! AT COACHELLA Rocks the Hollywood Fringe
GUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK SALOON Returns to the Hollywood FringeGUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK SALOON Returns to the Hollywood Fringe

Videos

Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scintilla
The Road Theatre Company (4/14-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Thymele Arts - California Room (6/03-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miró Quartet
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (5/20-5/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You