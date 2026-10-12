THE MEDIUM to Open Independent Opera Company's 15th Season

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Independent Opera Company opens its landmark 15th season with The Medium, a short, two-act dramatic opera with words and music by G. C. Menotti. Premiered on May 8, 1948, the story centers around a tragic episode in the life of Madame Flora (Baba), a fake Medium; her daughter Monica; and a mute servant Toby.

The Medium hosts seances within her home, inviting guests to attend with the promise of connecting them with their loved ones who have passed on. We are introduced to some of these guests, some of whom have spent years visiting Madame Flora every week under the guise that they'll be brought closer to their beloved lost ones within her home. It is not until the end of the seance that we are made to begin questioning what is real and what isn't. To what extent can the past come back to haunt us, and can it take on a physical form?

Independent Opera Company's production will be fully staged, with beautiful costumes and piano accompaniment, performed by some of the finest local singers.

Two performances only on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 8:00 pm. St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. 11555 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

CAST

Madame Flora (Baba) - Nandani Sinha (Kristin McGinnis cover)

Monica - Samantha Rosenberg (Laura Barrows cover)

Toby - Sonny Lira

Mrs. Gobineau - Laura Barrows

Mr. Gobineau - Mark Thurner

Mrs. Nolan - Amanda Merritt

CREATIVE TEAM

Galina Barskaya, Music/Artistic Director

Liza Barskaya, Stage Director

Salette Corpuz, Costumer

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 04 Hrs 47 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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