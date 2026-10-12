THE MEDIUM to Open Independent Opera Company's 15th Season
The production features Nandani Sinha as Madame Flora and will be fully staged with costumes and piano accompaniment.
Independent Opera Company opens its landmark 15th season with The Medium, a short, two-act dramatic opera with words and music by G. C. Menotti. Premiered on May 8, 1948, the story centers around a tragic episode in the life of Madame Flora (Baba), a fake Medium; her daughter Monica; and a mute servant Toby.
The Medium hosts seances within her home, inviting guests to attend with the promise of connecting them with their loved ones who have passed on. We are introduced to some of these guests, some of whom have spent years visiting Madame Flora every week under the guise that they'll be brought closer to their beloved lost ones within her home. It is not until the end of the seance that we are made to begin questioning what is real and what isn't. To what extent can the past come back to haunt us, and can it take on a physical form?
Independent Opera Company's production will be fully staged, with beautiful costumes and piano accompaniment, performed by some of the finest local singers.
Two performances only on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 8:00 pm. St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. 11555 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
CAST
- Madame Flora (Baba) - Nandani Sinha (Kristin McGinnis cover)
- Monica - Samantha Rosenberg (Laura Barrows cover)
- Toby - Sonny Lira
- Mrs. Gobineau - Laura Barrows
- Mr. Gobineau - Mark Thurner
- Mrs. Nolan - Amanda Merritt
CREATIVE TEAM
- Galina Barskaya, Music/Artistic Director
- Liza Barskaya, Stage Director
- Salette Corpuz, Costumer
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