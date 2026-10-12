 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE MEDIUM to Open Independent Opera Company's 15th Season

The production features Nandani Sinha as Madame Flora and will be fully staged with costumes and piano accompaniment.

By:
THE MEDIUM to Open Independent Opera Company's 15th Season

Independent Opera Company opens its landmark 15th season with The Medium, a short, two-act dramatic opera with words and music by G. C. Menotti. Premiered on May 8, 1948, the story centers around a tragic episode in the life of Madame Flora (Baba), a fake Medium; her daughter Monica; and a mute servant Toby.

The Medium hosts seances within her home, inviting guests to attend with the promise of connecting them with their loved ones who have passed on. We are introduced to some of these guests, some of whom have spent years visiting Madame Flora every week under the guise that they'll be brought closer to their beloved lost ones within her home. It is not until the end of the seance that we are made to begin questioning what is real and what isn't. To what extent can the past come back to haunt us, and can it take on a physical form?

Independent Opera Company's production will be fully staged, with beautiful costumes and piano accompaniment, performed by some of the finest local singers.

Two performances only on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 8:00 pm. St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. 11555 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

CAST

  • Madame Flora (Baba) - Nandani Sinha (Kristin McGinnis cover)
  • Monica - Samantha Rosenberg (Laura Barrows cover)
  • Toby - Sonny Lira
  • Mrs. Gobineau - Laura Barrows
  • Mr. Gobineau - Mark Thurner
  • Mrs. Nolan - Amanda Merritt

CREATIVE TEAM

  • Galina Barskaya, Music/Artistic Director
  • Liza Barskaya, Stage Director
  • Salette Corpuz, Costumer
Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Crone Creed in Los Angeles Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
Adam Pascal in Los Angeles Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
CHAÏR in Los Angeles CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
EVITA in Los Angeles EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Recent Alien Abductions in Los Angeles Recent Alien Abductions
Sacred Fools Theater Company (11/01-11/22) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets