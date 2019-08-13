THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT Opens Oct. 5 At Theatre West

Storybook Theatre's version of Beatrix Potter's classic tale is hopping into Theatre West this Fall. As always at Storybook, there will be plenty of audience participation and singing and dancing. You can even expect audience members to join in a special version of "The Bunny Hop." This funny version is specifically created to appeal to children and the whole family.

Special accommodations for birthday parties and school field trips can be made at (818) 761-2203.

Storybook Theatre is in its 35th consecutive season of providing wholesome family entertainment, produced under a union (Actors Equity) contract, making it the oldest local company to do so. Its shows are tailored to children (ages 3 to 9) and their families. The Adventures of Peter Rabbit is its first brand-new show in twenty years (Storybook's previous eighteen productions have been running in rotation, entertaining generations of youngsters.)

www.theatrewest.org





