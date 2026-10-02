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TEXAS SODOMY to Host #KNOWYOURHISTORY Q&A Nights at Whitefire Theatre

Drew Droege stars in Howard Skora's play, with special appearances by Paul M. Smith, Lane Lewis, and Mitchell Katine at the Sherman Oaks venue.

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TEXAS SODOMY to Host #KNOWYOURHISTORY Q&A Nights at Whitefire Theatre

Texas Sodomy: The Incredible True Story of Lawrence v. Texas, a world premiere play now running at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, will welcome three people directly connected to the landmark Supreme Court case for special post-show conversations in October.

#KNOWYOURHISTORY Q&A Nights will feature Paul M. Smith, the attorney who argued Lawrence v. Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court (October 3); Lane Lewis, the Houston LGBTQ+ activist who learned of the arrests, reached out to John Lawrence and helped connect the case to attorney Mitchell Katine (October 10); and Mitchell Katine, Houston attorney and co-counsel for John Lawrence and Tyron Garner in Lawrence v. Texas (October 17). These brief post-play chats will give audiences a rare opportunity to see the story onstage and then hear the history directly from people who lived it.

Beginning October 2, Texas Sodomy is also introducing a $25 Community Ticket option for Friday performances on October 2, 9, and 16. The special pricing aims to make the play more accessible to the LGBTQ+ community whose history it tells, while welcoming friends, allies, and anyone interested in this remarkable chapter of American civil rights history.

Houston, 1998. John Lawrence and Tyron Garner are arrested under Texas's 'Homosexual Conduct' law. What begins as a drunken arrest grows into a constitutional battle stretching from Houston to Washington, DC. Texas Sodomy follows two ordinary working-class men and Lane Lewis—a Houston bartender and activist who becomes their closest ally and protector—as they join an unlikely coalition of lawyers and activists in a pivotal chapter of the American civil rights movement. Blending sharp comedy, gripping drama, and intimate character study, Texas Sodomy reveals the extraordinary human story behind one of the most important civil rights decisions in modern American history.

Written and directed by Howard Skora, the cast features Drew Droege along with (in alphabetical order) Jabari, Matt McConkey, Celeste Pechous, Aaron Tone, Tom Trudgeon, and Dylan Vox. Scott Victor Nelson is principal cover. Alternate for the role of Tyron Garner is Deonte Marcel.

Texas Sodomy runs through October 24 only, and performances continue Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423. Regular admission prices range from $45–$60, and tickets may be obtained online.

TEXAS SODOMY to Host #KNOWYOURHISTORY Q&A Nights at Whitefire Theatre Image

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