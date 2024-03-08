TERRY FATOR: ON THE ROAD AGAIN Comes To La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Terry Fator and his cast of characters are getting back on the road with a uniquely created show just for this year.

The world-famous singer, comedian, impressionist, ventriloquist and America's Got Talent winner will perform at LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS on Saturday, March 23 at 8 pm.

Terry Fator: On the Road Again features comedy, modern songs and favorites from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, hilarious musical parodies and Terry's unique ventriloquism skills that have made him a must-see Las Vegas headliner for the past 16 years.

The puppet “cast” includes audience favorites country superstar Walter T. Airdale, Vikki the Cougar, Latin Lover Fernando V. Francisco, Terry's annoying neighbor Duggie Scott Walker and Winston the Impersonating Turtle. Terry's show features celebrity “guests”: Willie Nelson and Frank Sinatra.

Bottom line, it's a Music Hall of Fame roster of the greatest entertainers and their songs brought to the stage by master impressionist Terry Fator.

Terry Fator's On the Road Again is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for anyone who loves comedy, music, and classic variety with a modern twist.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit LaMiradaTheatre.com.