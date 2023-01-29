Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE to Make Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe in February

TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE to Make Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe in February

The Australian premiere will be available to stream February 17 - March 19, 2023.

Jan. 29, 2023  

New musical Teaching a Robot to Love was awarded seven wins in the BroadwayWorld awards for the Los Angeles region this month. The awards honor the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

The new musical, with book and lyrics by Laser Webber and music by Webber and E. Aaron Wilson, follows a group of friends in a summer internship program who create a powerful Artificial Intelligence and learn to prioritize friendship over "getting ahead" in the workplace, in an allegory for trans parenting and LGBTQIA+ friendship underscored with joy, cheese, and mad science.

Teaching a Robot to Love won BroadwayWorld commendations in seven categories: Best Musical, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Direction Of A Musical for Ashley Ward, Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical for Eric Michaud, Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production, Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical for Atelier Abene, and Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance for E. Aaron Wilson.

Teaching a Robot to Love will make its Australian debut this February at the Adelaide Fringe. The Adelaide premiere will feature an on-demand virtual performance of the show. Tickets are now available to purchase for the show, which will be available February 17 - March 19, 2023. It can be watched from anywhere.




ANGRY NEIGHBORS Danny Winn Signs With Exclusive Artists Agency Photo
ANGRY NEIGHBORS' Danny Winn Signs With Exclusive Artists Agency
Texas-born actor/producer Danny Winn, who stars opposite veteran actor Frank Langella in the recently released 'Angry Neighbors', has signed with Exclusive Artists Agency.
The Irish Tenors to Play Saban Theatre in March Photo
The Irish Tenors to Play Saban Theatre in March
The Irish Tenors have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With ten best selling CD's to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the biggest money makers PBS has presented.
LA Philharmonic Musicians to Play Chamber Music at First Presbyterian Church in February Photo
LA Philharmonic Musicians to Play Chamber Music at First Presbyterian Church in February
Los Angeles Philharmonic's Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal Cello Ben Hong will join internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning 20-year-old pianist and composer Talon Smith for a very special performance of Brahms' Trio Op. 114.  Talon Smith will also perform his newly published composition “24 Preludes” for solo piano.
Photos: First Look at KATRINA at Loft Ensemble Photo
Photos: First Look at KATRINA at Loft Ensemble
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is presenting the world premiere of Katrina by LaDarrion Williams, at Sawyer’s Playhouse (the company’s second stage). Directed by Jazmine Nichelle, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Cassandra Carmona, John Goodwin, Zenarra James, and Jessica Perkins. Performances run through Sunday, February 19. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at KATRINA at Loft EnsemblePhotos: First Look at KATRINA at Loft Ensemble
January 28, 2023

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is presenting the world premiere of Katrina by LaDarrion Williams, at Sawyer’s Playhouse (the company’s second stage). Directed by Jazmine Nichelle, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Cassandra Carmona, John Goodwin, Zenarra James, and Jessica Perkins. Performances run through Sunday, February 19. Check out the photos here!
Getty Villa Presents SEVEN LOVES This FebruaryGetty Villa Presents SEVEN LOVES This February
January 27, 2023

Getty Villa Museum presents Seven Loves, a Valentine's cabaret that brings together award-winning performers singing songs from Broadway, based on Greek and Roman myths, to explore the full range and complexities of love.
Liveone Launches All-Stars Talent Competition SeriesLiveone Launches All-Stars Talent Competition Series
January 27, 2023

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, has announced the launch of the LiveOne All-Stars Talent Competition Series, a year-long competition to celebrate the best and the brightest of the 3,000+ talented artists, both past and present, who have been featured across LiveOne's platforms over the past five years.
REDCAT Presents The Wooster Group/Bertolt Brecht: THE MOTHER, February 8-12REDCAT Presents The Wooster Group/Bertolt Brecht: THE MOTHER, February 8-12
January 26, 2023

From Feb. 8 to 12, 2023, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles presents The Wooster Group with a new production of Bertolt Brecht's 1932 play, The Mother.
Illustrator/ Storyboad Artist Janet Kusnick To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At ADG AwardsIllustrator/ Storyboad Artist Janet Kusnick To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At ADG Awards
January 26, 2023

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced that Illustrator/Storyboard Artist Janet Kusnick will be presented with an Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council. The celebration will take place at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Making the announcement was Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.
share