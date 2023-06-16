TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS Comes to Greenway Court Theatre This Month

Celebration Theatre and Greenway Arts Alliance present a limited return engagement of TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS, with a collection pf original vignettes directed by Shaan Dasani (he/they). TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS previews on Friday, June 16, will open on Saturday, June 17 at 7pm (press opening) and perform through Monday, June 26 at the Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles.

Based on true accounts, TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS is an interpretive live telling of transgender stories across history. A multi-genre experience inclusive of music, poetry, and one-acts, 6 artists of intersectional transgender experience bring their interpretation of these stories to the stage.

Director Shaan Dasani (he/they) comments, “I believe that the beauty of humanity lies in our diversity. When we explore our history, it's a beautiful thing to see that gender expansive people have always been a part of the fabric of society. There is much we can learn from people who dare to live life on their own terms if we're brave enough to listen."

The cast of multi-hyphenate performers cultivated each of their original pieces from available research on personally selected elders a.k.a. “transcestors” they wished to embody. This production is the second year of the series, which debuted to local acclaim at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

SHAAN DASANI (Director) (He/They, SAG-AFTRA, D.G.A.) is an actor, writer, producer & director based in Los Angeles. With a background in film production, Shaan has written and directed over 30 short films. Acting credits include Fox's “9-1-1”, CBS's “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”, the Emmy nominated series “Razor Tongue”, and award-winning comedy series “These Thems.” His latest penned project in which he also stars “Agents of Change, Project: Polymer” - a spy genre film about secret agents fighting environmental crime — is currently on the film festival circuit. Passionate about using his art to create a social and cultural shift, Shaan's work focuses on universal themes that come through the lens of historically under-represented communities.

Since 2021, Shaan has directed multiple shows for Celebration Theatre and returns this summer with the 2nd iteration of Tales of the Transcestors, a multi-genre interpretive re-telling of stories from gender expansive people from history. For more on Shaan, please visit: ShaanDasani.com.

The Cast of TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS will feature:

Amir Levi (he/she/they) as Claude Cahun (1894 - 1954), a French surrealist photographer, sculptor, and writer who, with romantic and creative partner Marcel Moore, fought back against Hitlerian ideology during World War II.

Nicole Delsack (she/they) as Marcel Moore (1892 - 1972) French illustrator, designer, and photographer. Along with romantic and creative partner Claude Cahun, used art to push back against Hitlerian ideology during World War II.

B Alexander (they/them) as Pauli Murray (1910 - 1985) - American civil rights activist advocate, legal scholar and theorist, author and – later in life – an Episcopal priest. Murray's work influenced the civil rights movement and expanded legal protection for gender equality.

Mallery Jenna Robinson (she/her) as Mary Jones (1803 - ?) - born into an enslaved family who later gained their freedom, Mary's family was affirming of her gender expression from a young age. She spent much of her adult life as a sex-worker and is known for being one of the first recorded transgender people in recent American history.

Felix Garcia (they/she) as Jose Manuel Pachini (1890s - ?) lived during the height of the Venezuelan oil boom, working a variety of jobs including electrician, barber, nurse, and bricklayer. José lived and presented as a man since the age of 15 to no fanfare, but quickly became the subject of a public trial when his wife accused him of fraud. While he was the focus of much negative reception for a short period of time, the public attention would eventually shift, as the effects of World War II swiftly approached their shores.

Alexia Jasmene (she/her) as Dawn Langley Simmons (1922 - 2000) was a prolific English author and biographer, who challenged social norms at a time when Americans were demanding greater civil liberties in the 1960s and 1970s.

TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS has assembled an award-winning production team: Lighting Design by Niall Sulcer (they/them); Properties Design by Michael O’Hara (he/him). The Casting Director is Jami Rudofsky (she/her). Levi Angel Garcia is the Production Stage Manager (they/them). TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS is produced by Alex Hogy (he/him).

This production is supported in part by arts grants from the the California Arts Council and City of West Hollywood.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS will preview on Friday, June 16 at 7pm; will open on Saturday, June 17 at 7pm (press opening) and perform through Monday, June 26 at the Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles.

Performances are Saturday, June 17 at 7pm; Sunday, June 18 at 6pm; Thursday, June 22 at 8pm; Saturday, June 24 at 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, June 25 at 6pm; and Monday, June 26 at 7pm.

Tickets are $25.00. (Prices subject to change).

TRANSGENDER/NONBINARY AFFINITY NIGHT ON 6/26!

Trans/Nonbinary Affinity Nights create an intentional space for trans, nonbinary, and gender-expansive theatre lovers to enjoy TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS with their community. We are excited to celebrate trans/nonbinary artistry and stories with you! Join us for a brief post-show conversation, light bites, and beverages after our closing show. Our affinity nights are pay-what-you-choose and designed for those who self-identify as part of those communities (as well as allies).

For tickets, further information or to view a complete schedule, please visit greenwaycourttheatre.org/transcestors.