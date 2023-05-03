Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Student Blog: Academics, Let's Be Honest

What does academic integrity even look like? Let's talk about It.

May. 03, 2023  

Academic integrity has been a big topic lately, especially with the rise of AI software like ChatGPT. I believe that software can have a lot of benefits and can be useful in many areas. At the same time, though, it is a potential enabler for students to break their academic integrity. As we're nearing the end of the semester and approaching finals season, students are becoming more and more stressed, meaning they may be more inclined to take shortcuts and break their academic integrity out of fear they won't succeed. This is a big issue in the world of education right now, and definitely needs to be addressed.

First of all, what does academic integrity even look like? To me, academic integrity means being authentic with your work. It means being truthful about where your inspiration, sources, and ideas are coming from and not taking advantage of programs that will complete your assignments for you. It means that if you are struggling, know when to ask for help instead of taking unethical shortcuts. Having academic integrity means not necessarily always taking the easy route, but instead taking the time to give your best effort, even if you won't end up with a perfect grade. Academic integrity looks like having pride in your work-having integrity-and recognizing that you are capable of accomplishing your tasks in an ethical way.

I maintain academic integrity by reminding myself of why I am in college: to learn and grow as both a student and a person. I came to college and decided to take more difficult classes because I wanted to be challenged and step outside of my comfort zone. At the end of the day, the effort I put in and the skills I gain are more important and will get me farther than necessarily always getting a perfect grade. Also, I am a big believer that cheating or plagiarizing only hurts the person who did it in the end. By cheating on an assignment, you are really only cheating yourself, as you are denying yourself the opportunity to grow and gain skills.

I also think it is a lot easier to resist the temptation to break academic integrity by setting yourself up for success. I try to budget my time well and space out assignments so I don't feel like I am running out of time and, and a result, feel the need to take unethical shortcuts. If you have read any of my other articles, you know by now that I am my planner's biggest fan. I love using my planner to break down assignments into manageable steps and make sure I start them early enough to finish them on time.

Although it may be tempting, the cons of breaking academic integrity far outweigh the pros. Believe in yourself and know that you are capable of doing anything you put your mind to. The end of the semester is a stressful time, but keep pushing through and keep your academic integrity intact!



Related Stories
Student Blog: Behind the Scenes: Reflections after Finishing the Play as an Usher Photo
Student Blog: Behind the Scenes: Reflections after Finishing the Play as an Usher
Student Blog: Acknowledging Burnout Photo
Student Blog: Acknowledging Burnout
Hello again, readers! I hope you all are well! Today, as I am in the midst of my final exams, I wanted to offer advice on burnout. In most college experiences, one experiences burnout. That can take on many different shapes: being tired of classwork, socialization, extra-curriculars, or just an overall lack of motivation. Every college student struggles with burnout to various extents. So, it is important to acknowledge and take care of.
Student Blog: Beating Burnout Photo
Student Blog: Beating Burnout
The next thing I know, it's an hour later and all I've accomplished is TikTok asking me if I want to snooze because I've been online for 30 minutes.
Student Blog: Life At Dobbins Conservatory Photo
Student Blog: Life At Dobbins Conservatory
My life here at Dobbins is so insane at times, but very unique and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

From This Author - Student Blogger: Marissa Hein

Instagram: @marissa.hein

... (read more about this author)

Student Blog: Academics, Let's Be HonestStudent Blog: Academics, Let's Be Honest
May 3, 2023

Although it may be tempting, the cons of breaking academic integrity far outweigh the pros. Believe in yourself and know that you are capable of doing anything you put your mind to. The end of the semester is a stressful time, but keep pushing through and keep your academic integrity intact!
Student Blog: Student Life: Spring EditionStudent Blog: Student Life: Spring Edition
April 24, 2023

Needless to say, even though there are only two weeks left of the semester (one week of classes and then finals week, crazy!!) student life is still going strong and is as bustling and lively as ever! The end of the semester is also always a particularly exciting and busy time for students involved in one particular area: the performing arts.
Student Blog: Burnt from BurnoutStudent Blog: Burnt from Burnout
April 5, 2023

Burnout: every student’s inevitable nightmare. Somewhere around the middle of the semester where your feelings start to shift. Work starts piling up to heights taller than Mount Everest, the sleep you get never seems to be enough, and just going to class feels like an impossible task. Believe me, we have all been there.
Student Blog: Changing Plans...AgainStudent Blog: Changing Plans...Again
March 21, 2023

It’s about that time of the semester where you start to plan for the next semester. Where will you live? What classes will you take? What will your schedule look like? Personally, I think it’s all very exciting. I love to plan and start to figure out what my life will look like when I come back to school in the Fall.
Student Blog: Mid-Semester Tools for SuccessStudent Blog: Mid-Semester Tools for Success
March 6, 2023

Happy March everyone! It’s so hard to believe that we are already three months into the year and halfway through the semester. March marks one of the busiest times of spring semester and I’m counting down the days until spring break.
share