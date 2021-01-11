Storybook Theatre Presents Six Musicals Online

For thirty-six years, Storybook Theatre, founded by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Barbara Mallory Schwartz, has been presenting musicals for young audiences. The shows, adapted from classic tales and featuring beloved characters, are non-violent and non-scary. Parents can feel good about watching them with their children, especially those aged three through nine.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, young audiences have not been able to see Storybook Theatre shows in person. Now, Storybook Theatre offers six of its audience-favorite shows via YouTube for FREE any time, on demand. Shows range in length from 43 to 58 minutes. The titles in the Live from Storybook Theatre streaming series are Sleeping Beauty; Hansel and Gretel; Little Red Riding Hood; The Princess and the Frog; Jack and the Beanstalk; and Goldilocks.

The shows are wholesome, tune-filled and contain the humor and warmth that have made Storybook Theatre a family favorite for over three decades. These musicals are written, composed, directed and performed by the artists of Theatre West, Hollywood's non-profit professional theatre where Storybook Theatre makes its home.

Kids and their parents can now see these shows for FREE/ You can see any or all of these shows by going to https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTjDWrRQyg9Lprr725zRsj-uiGTUJTlqz

Check out some of the musicals below!

The Live from Storybook Theatre series is made possible in part through the generous support of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.