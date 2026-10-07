Spotlight: THE MUSIC MAN at Center Theatre Group
THE MUSIC MAN is marching to LA at Center Theatre Group
The Music Man, one of the most beloved musicals in the American theatre repertoire, is marching to Los Angeles! Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy runs October 27 – November 8, 2026 at the Ahmanson Theatre, home to Center Theatre Group. Tickets start from $37.95.
There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. The show follows Harold Hill, a traveling salesman who cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band—despite not knowing a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.
Featuring beloved songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. Catch this American classic at the Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, or call 213.972.4400 for more information.
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