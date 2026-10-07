Spotlight: THE MUSIC MAN at Center Theatre Group

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The Music Man, one of the most beloved musicals in the American theatre repertoire, is marching to Los Angeles! Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy runs October 27 – November 8, 2026 at the Ahmanson Theatre, home to Center Theatre Group. Tickets start from $37.95.

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. The show follows Harold Hill, a traveling salesman who cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band—despite not knowing a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

Featuring beloved songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. Catch this American classic at the Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, or call 213.972.4400 for more information.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 13 Hrs 11 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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