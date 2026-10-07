 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Spotlight: THE MUSIC MAN at Center Theatre Group

THE MUSIC MAN is marching to LA at Center Theatre Group

By:
Spotlight: THE MUSIC MAN at Center Theatre Group

The Music Man, one of the most beloved musicals in the American theatre repertoire, is marching to Los Angeles! Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy runs October 27 – November 8, 2026 at the Ahmanson Theatre, home to Center Theatre Group. Tickets start from $37.95.

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. The show follows Harold Hill, a traveling salesman who cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band—despite not knowing a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

Featuring beloved songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. Catch this American classic at the Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, or call 213.972.4400 for more information.

Click Here to Get Tickets


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Crone Creed in Los Angeles Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
Good Night, Oscar in Los Angeles Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
Adam Pascal in Los Angeles Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
CHAÏR in Los Angeles CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets