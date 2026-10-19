Spotlight: Lea Salonga & Alfie Boe Are Going on Safari - You're Invited in Los Angeles

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Join Tony Award winner Lea Salonga and Alfie Boe OBE for a once-in-a-lifetime African safari experience — five days of wildlife adventures by day and intimate musical performances beneath the stars by night. Learn More about Spotlight: South Africa.

From August 7–11, 2027, a select group of musical theater lovers will gather at the award-winning Kapama Private Game Reserve in South Africa for an exclusive retreat. Days unfold with incredible safari adventures and breathtaking wildlife encounters, all while two of musical theater's greatest stars pull back the curtain on their storied careers. Accommodation at the luxury reserve pairs world-class amenities with the thrill of Africa's most iconic destinations.

As daylight fades over the bush, the experience transforms into something magical: unforgettable performances beneath the stars created exclusively for this intimate group. Spotlight is intentionally limited, ensuring that only a handful of guests join Salonga and Boe in this rare gathering.

With early booking rates available and accommodation strictly limited, only a handful of places remain. Once this allocation is filled, pricing will increase. Learn More and secure your place on this unforgettable journey.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 28 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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