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Spotlight: Lea Salonga & Alfie Boe Are Going on Safari - You're Invited in Los Angeles

Join Lea Salonga & Alfie Boe on the ultimate safari experience.

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Spotlight: Lea Salonga & Alfie Boe Are Going on Safari - You're Invited in Los Angeles

Join Tony Award winner Lea Salonga and Alfie Boe OBE for a once-in-a-lifetime African safari experience — five days of wildlife adventures by day and intimate musical performances beneath the stars by night. Learn More about Spotlight: South Africa.

From August 7–11, 2027, a select group of musical theater lovers will gather at the award-winning Kapama Private Game Reserve in South Africa for an exclusive retreat. Days unfold with incredible safari adventures and breathtaking wildlife encounters, all while two of musical theater's greatest stars pull back the curtain on their storied careers. Accommodation at the luxury reserve pairs world-class amenities with the thrill of Africa's most iconic destinations.

As daylight fades over the bush, the experience transforms into something magical: unforgettable performances beneath the stars created exclusively for this intimate group. Spotlight is intentionally limited, ensuring that only a handful of guests join Salonga and Boe in this rare gathering.

With early booking rates available and accommodation strictly limited, only a handful of places remain. Once this allocation is filled, pricing will increase. Learn More and secure your place on this unforgettable journey.

Click Here to Get Tickets

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