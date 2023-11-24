Special NIGHT OUT AT THE SORAYA to be Launched for Entertainment Industry Families & Friends

The Hollywood Industry is getting back to work, and The Soraya is celebrating with all the hard-working individuals and families who sacrificed so much these past few months. For a limited time, The Soraya offers members of the film and television unions or guilds a special “Night Out at The Soraya” — a buy one, get one free ticket offer to the below performances:

Wed Dec 6 | 8pm

Thu Dec 7 | 8pm

Samara Joy

A Joyful Holiday featuring The McLendon Family

Joy returns for a holiday appearance following her sold-out Soraya debut in the 2023 Jazz at Naz Festival. With her grace and ease, the 23-year-old Grammy Award winner takes the stage with members of her talented musical family who have shared the influences of gospel, Motown, and jazz across the generations. With her father, uncle, and cousins, Joy delivers a sparkling evening brimming with the most time-honored songs of the season.

Sat Dec 9 | 3pm

A Very Irish Christmas

Presented by Trinity Irish Dance Company

The gift of Irish step dancing comes to the Soraya with an exclusive holiday performance from Mark Howard’s award-winning Chicago company. Experience the dramatic power, precision, and levity of a charismatic new show rooted in the Gaelic dance traditions—like the reel, hornpipe, and jig—of the northern Celtic Isle.

Sat Dec 16 | 3pm & 8pm

Sun Dec 17 | 3pm

Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular

Featuring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar

The beloved Soraya Christmas spectacular returns to celebrate the holiday traditions of Mexico. Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar pairs with the Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles to blend music, dance, and culture. Spirited folk tales are shared through a stunning display of vibrant colors and dance as the Mariachi music fills the air.



To Purchase Tickets:

Tickets vary for each performance and start as low as $31.To access the promotions listed in this press release, click here, or call the Ticket Office at (818) 677-3000.

*Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. Limit two per ticket buyer. Discount applies to new purchases only. Cannot be applied to previous purchases. For questions, contact the Ticket Office at (818) 677-3000. Business hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11AM to 4PM.

Photo credit: Luis Luque, Luque Photography.