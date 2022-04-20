Special Guests Announced For An Evening with Fran Lebowitz at The Broad Stage
Lebowitz will appear on stage for four performances only April 28 through May 1, 2022.
The Broad Stage presents An Evening with Fran Lebowitz, star of the recent Netflix series Pretend it's a City directed by Martin Scorsese. Lebowitz will appear on stage for four performances only April 28 through May 1, 2022. A Q+A with the audience follows the performance.
Special guest interviewers have been announced for each performance:
APR 28: Anne Litt, KCRW's Program Director of Music and the acclaimed host of KCRW's popular weekend afternoon music program
APR 29: A Martínez, NPR host of Morning Edition and Up First
APR 30 at 2PM: Sandra Tsing Loh, Author/performer (The Madwoman in the Volvo)
APR 30 at 7:30PM: Jon Brion, Producer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind)
SUN, MAY 1: Larry Wilmore, Comedian/writer/producer/actor, (The Daily Show, The Nightly Show)
Tickets are on sale at thebroadstage.org. Performances are Thursday and Friday evenings at 7:30p; Saturday at 2p and 7:30p; and Sunday matinee at 2p. A limited number of premium tickets with a meet and greet with Lebowitz following are available at the three evening performances.
Lebowitz is an author, journalist and social observer, who in a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, stands out as one of our most insightful commentators. Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whom many call the heir to Dorothy Parker.
Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan.