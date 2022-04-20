Special Guests Announced For An Evening with Fran Lebowitz at The Broad Stage

The Broad Stage presents An Evening with Fran Lebowitz, star of the recent Netflix series Pretend it's a City directed by Martin Scorsese. Lebowitz will appear on stage for four performances only April 28 through May 1, 2022. A Q+A with the audience follows the performance.



Special guest interviewers have been announced for each performance:

APR 28: Anne Litt, KCRW's Program Director of Music and the acclaimed host of KCRW's popular weekend afternoon music program

APR 29: A Martínez, NPR host of Morning Edition and Up First

APR 30 at 2PM: Sandra Tsing Loh, Author/performer (The Madwoman in the Volvo)

APR 30 at 7:30PM: Jon Brion, Producer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind)

SUN, MAY 1: Larry Wilmore, Comedian/writer/producer/actor, (The Daily Show, The Nightly Show)



Tickets are on sale at thebroadstage.org. Performances are Thursday and Friday evenings at 7:30p; Saturday at 2p and 7:30p; and Sunday matinee at 2p. A limited number of premium tickets with a meet and greet with Lebowitz following are available at the three evening performances.



Lebowitz is an author, journalist and social observer, who in a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, stands out as one of our most insightful commentators. Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whom many call the heir to Dorothy Parker.



Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan.