South Bay's Got Talent Announces 19 Finalists for 12th Annual Competition

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The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation (TOCA) has announced the 19 acts selected to compete in the 12th annual South Bay's Got Talent, taking place Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the James R. Armstrong Theatre.

More than 60 performers auditioned for the opportunity to take the stage this year, sharing an impressive range of talent, creativity and passion with the audition judges. Following a highly competitive selection process, 19 acts were chosen to advance to the live competition.

This year's contestants range in age from 10 to 38 and represent a wide variety of performance styles, including vocalists, pianists, instrumentalists, dancers, a drummer and a father-daughter duo-once again demonstrating that talent has no age limit.

Returning host Brian Singer will guide audiences through the evening, joined this year by co-host Sofia Love Galindo.

The contestants will perform live before a panel of entertainment industry judges, competing for cash prizes, trophies and the title of South Bay's Got Talent.

South Bay's Got Talent is about more than competition. The program gives performers of all ages an opportunity to step into the spotlight, challenge themselves, share their artistry and experience performing on the Armstrong Theatre stage before a live audience.

With more than 60 performers auditioning this year, selecting the finalists was no easy task. TOCA thanked every performer who shared their talent during the audition process and congratulated the 19 acts selected for the live competition.

The 2026 South Bay's Got Talent Contestants

Jax Ayers - Vocal Solo

Abigail Tenn - Piano

Stosha Coley - Vocal Solo

Sierra Rose Peters - Vocal Solo

Isabella Luna - Vocal Solo

Madison Phan - Piano

Bella Dorman - Vocal Solo

Milan Yadav - Instrumental

Morgan Gons - Drums

Colette Sullivan - Vocal Solo

Layla Mills - Vocal Solo

Siona Ghosh - Dance

Denise Reed - Vocal Solo

Nicolas Gonzalez - Vocal Solo

Autumn Espanola - Vocal Solo

Luna & Paul Suhr - Father & Daughter Duo

Emilie Ong - Vocal Solo

Gabi Urdaz - Vocal Solo

Georgina Duran - Dance

Event Information

South Bay's Got Talent - 12th Annual Live Competition

Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

James R. Armstrong Theatre

3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, CA

For information about TOCA and South Bay's Got Talent, visit www.torrancearts.org.

About the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation

The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation (TOCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the community through the presentation, production and support of the performing arts. Through professional performances, community programs and opportunities for emerging and established artists, TOCA works to make the arts accessible, engaging and meaningful for audiences throughout the South Bay.

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