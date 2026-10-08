South Bay's Got Talent Announces 19 Finalists for 12th Annual Competition
Contestants will perform at the James R. Armstrong Theatre in Torrance with host Brian Singer and co-host Sofia Love Galindo.
The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation (TOCA) has announced the 19 acts selected to compete in the 12th annual South Bay's Got Talent, taking place Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the James R. Armstrong Theatre.
More than 60 performers auditioned for the opportunity to take the stage this year, sharing an impressive range of talent, creativity and passion with the audition judges. Following a highly competitive selection process, 19 acts were chosen to advance to the live competition.
This year's contestants range in age from 10 to 38 and represent a wide variety of performance styles, including vocalists, pianists, instrumentalists, dancers, a drummer and a father-daughter duo-once again demonstrating that talent has no age limit.
Returning host Brian Singer will guide audiences through the evening, joined this year by co-host Sofia Love Galindo.
The contestants will perform live before a panel of entertainment industry judges, competing for cash prizes, trophies and the title of South Bay's Got Talent.
South Bay's Got Talent is about more than competition. The program gives performers of all ages an opportunity to step into the spotlight, challenge themselves, share their artistry and experience performing on the Armstrong Theatre stage before a live audience.
With more than 60 performers auditioning this year, selecting the finalists was no easy task. TOCA thanked every performer who shared their talent during the audition process and congratulated the 19 acts selected for the live competition.
The 2026 South Bay's Got Talent Contestants
Jax Ayers - Vocal Solo
Abigail Tenn - Piano
Stosha Coley - Vocal Solo
Sierra Rose Peters - Vocal Solo
Isabella Luna - Vocal Solo
Madison Phan - Piano
Bella Dorman - Vocal Solo
Milan Yadav - Instrumental
Morgan Gons - Drums
Colette Sullivan - Vocal Solo
Layla Mills - Vocal Solo
Siona Ghosh - Dance
Denise Reed - Vocal Solo
Nicolas Gonzalez - Vocal Solo
Autumn Espanola - Vocal Solo
Luna & Paul Suhr - Father & Daughter Duo
Emilie Ong - Vocal Solo
Gabi Urdaz - Vocal Solo
Georgina Duran - Dance
Event Information
South Bay's Got Talent - 12th Annual Live Competition
Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.
James R. Armstrong Theatre
3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, CA
For information about TOCA and South Bay's Got Talent, visit www.torrancearts.org.
About the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation
The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation (TOCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the community through the presentation, production and support of the performing arts. Through professional performances, community programs and opportunities for emerging and established artists, TOCA works to make the arts accessible, engaging and meaningful for audiences throughout the South Bay.
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