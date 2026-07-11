Sounds Of Los Angeles County To Present THE REHEARSAL

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Sounds of Los Angeles County is set to present THE REHEARSAL. The Rehearsal is building a network of small-but-mighty spaces where emerging talent is truly seen, heard, and respected on and off the stage. By cutting through the industry hype and focusing on real conversations and artistic growth, they are actively reshaping how we experience live music in Los Angeles.

On July 16 from 6-9pm the following artists will take the stage: VEETCHY, STEFANO, THE MESSENGER and NOAMZ. The performance will take place at the Jesse Owens Park located at 9651 Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA. For more information or questions, the public can contact (323)241-6704.

VEETCHY combines afrobeats and R&B drawing inspirations from the greats like Beyoncé, John Legend, and Manu Dibango. Veetchy's smooth vocals and catchy melodies will create a unique live performance experience on the Jessie Owens Park stage.

STEFANO is a blend of pop, R&B, and soul singer, Stefano is a magnetic and charismatic performer. He possesses a raw, smooth, and yet powerful voice that'll elevate any stage with tracks that are cohesive in sound and heartfelt lyrics.

THE MESSENGER is a tightknit crew are all about the classic 70s soul, funk, and oldies sound. What started as best friends making music for fun has turned into one of the most refreshing souldies acts on the SoCal scene.

NOAMZ creates a captivating genre-bending style she affectionately calls ''alt-whatever.'' She's a mesmerizing multi-instrumentalist, flutist, and producer, she's known for an enchanting, abstract, and entirely unique live performance.

About Sounds of Los Angeles County

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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