Sounds Of Los Angeles County To Present THE NONSEMBLE: JAZZ ON THE GRASS

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Sounds of Los Angeles County is set to present THE NONSEMBLE: JAZZ ON THE GRASS. Returning to George Washington Carver Park for an extraordinary mid-summer showcase curated by Jason Sugars, bringing to you a lineup of elite jazz with boundary-pushing, experimental soul.

A lineup that honors the rich musical history of South LA County curated by Jason Sugars and his impeccable ear for great music. By bringing top-tier jazz instrumentalists and experimental soul collectives into the heart of Willowbrook, Jason's vision is all about creating an accessible, sophisticated, and high-energy space where the community can gather and heal through sound.

On July 16 from 6-9pm THE DEVAUGHN DURHAM QUARTET and SUMBOCALASQUE will be taking the stage. The performance will be taking place at the George Washington Carver Park located at 1400 E. 118th STREET, LOS ANGELES, CA. For more information or questions, the public can contact (323)357-3030.

THE DEVAUGHN DURHAM QUARTET is comprised of the most talented instrumentalists in the live scene, this powerhouse quartet delivers a mesmerizing blend of contemporary jazz, deep swing, and soulful fusion. Their fluid, conversational improvisation, and captivating stage presence against the backdrop of George Washington Carver Park makes the perfect summer night combination.

SUMBOCALASQUE featuring Te'a Trumpet and Eli Boreth is a genre-blurring collective features a spectacular collaboration with the phenomenal Te'a Trumpet and talented Eli Boreth. Come experience the next wave of LA's alternative soul movement!

About Sounds of Los Angeles County

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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