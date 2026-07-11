Sounds Of Los Angeles County To Present SELENAMOS: Live Band Selena Celebration

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Sounds of Los Angeles County is set to present SELENAMOS Live Band Selena Celebration. Priding themselves on being the absolute best non-replication Selena tribute in California. This group revives the timeless music of the Queen of Tejano in a completely fresh, electrifying way. Comprised of seasoned musicians with decades of collective stage expertise, their polished, professional live show is famous for its non-stop, high-energy performance qualities.

Adventure Park is living up to its name this summer by hosting the ultimate neighborhood dance party! Perfectly suited for the high-energy, family-first spirit of our community's favorite hub, this concert promises a non-stop wave of hits, horns, and pure nostalgia.

The concert will take place on July 17 from 6-9pm at the Adventure Park located at 10130 S. GUNN AVE, WHITTIER, CA. For more information or questions, the public can contact (562)698-7645.

About Sounds of Los Angeles County

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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