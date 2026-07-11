Sounds Of Los Angeles County To Present CAVAMUSICA LIVE!

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Sounds of Los Angeles County is set to present CAVAMUSICA LIVE! Keeping the summer momentum rolling and announcing their next showcase at the beautiful grounds of Rimgrove Park, a tightknit and multi-generational community of Valinda/La Puente.

On Thursday, July 16th from 6-9pm CAVA and CHICO THE VINYL DJ will be taking the stage. The concert will take place at Rimgrove Park located at 747 N Rimgrove Drive, La Puente CA. For more information or questions, contact (626)330-8798.

CAVA is an LA-born Chicana, first-generation Mexican American, CAVA commands the stage with an evolutionary Latin sound fueled by fierce feminine energy that is simultaneously sultry, commanding, and maternal.

Chico The Vinyl DJ is a veteran legend of the 80s LA street scene spinning an all-vinyl set packed with timeless, high-energy groove foundation. From major clubs across the US and Mexico to the heart of the San Gabriel Valley, DJ Chico brings a deep musical crate that bridges generations.

About Sounds of Los Angeles County

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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