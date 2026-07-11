Sounds Of Los Angeles County To Present ART + MUSIC & FRIENDS AT THE PARK

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Sounds of Los Angeles County is set to present ART + MUSIC & FRIENDS AT THE PARK. Turning Bethune Park into a living canvas of creative storytelling and a diverse evening of great music, curated by OUTSIDE in collaboration with Natasha Lands. Located in the historic Florence-Firestone area of South LA County, this park is named after Mary McLeod Bethune, one of America's most legendary black educators, civil rights leaders, and presidential advisors.

On July 16 from 6-9pm the following artists will be taking the stage: S2ART, Louis King, TIGER THE DJ and DJ VRNIESHV. The concert will take place at Bethune Park located at 1244 E. 61st. Los Angeles, CA. For more informaiton or questiomns the public can contact (323)846-1895.

S2ART is where high intellect meets profound artistic storytelling. S2ART (pronounced 'Stuart') brings thoughtful perspectives to systemically exclusive sectors, translating complex cultural nuance into accessible, immersive visual art and storytelling.

Louis King is a walking testimony who commands the stage with an electrifying presence, flawless caliber, and bars that pack real substance. From touring alongside Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat, and Erykah Badu, his impact goes beyond the stage. Influenced by greatness and built for the community, Louis King is a set you absolutely cannot miss!

Tiger The DJ is heavily inspired by the distinct musical pulse of global capitals like New York, Los Angeles, London, and Kingston, Jamaica, Tiger seamlessly weaves genres together to create a completely unique, cross-cultural style.

DJ VRNIESHV is an expert in film, music history, and vocal performance, DJ VRNIESHV's multidimensional perspective lends an eclectic ear that mirrors the vibe of what 'ART + MUSIC & Friends at the Park' showcase should embody.

About Sounds of Los Angeles County Sounds

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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