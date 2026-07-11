Sounds Of Los Angeles County To Present ANYTHING FRESH

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Sounds of Los Angeles County is set to present ANYTHING FRESH. Nestled in the community of Azusa in the San Gabriel Valley, Valleydale Park is a gorgeous neighborhood anchor known for its expansive green grass, sports fields, and tight-knit community gatherings. This showcase perfectly bridges ceremonial sounds with sun-soaked, high-energy California funk.

On July 16 from 6-9pm the following artists will be taking the stage: DJ RICK WREN, DJ EVELYN STARLIGHT, DJ HYPHEN SELECT and THE SOUL BEACONS. The concert will take plae at the Valleydale Park located at 5525 N LARK ELLEN AVE, AZUSA, CA. For more information or questions, the public can contact (626)334-8020.

DJ Rick Wren will keep the neighborhood moving with a flawless, high-energy rotation of impeccable tracks. Expect some funky soulful 45's.

DJ Evelyn Starlight is a Vietnamese-LA-born DJ and spoken word artist DJ Evelyn Starlight. Her mesmerizing sets weave together contemporary R&B, hip-hop, and ambient sounds to producing a deeply intentional and ceremonial performance.

DJ Hyphen Select and their approach is rooted in listening for the perfect moment rather than forcing it. When things unfold naturally, his energy aligns, allowing a deeper sonic coherence to take over the space.

The Soul Beacons is defined by crisp drums, driving electric bass, blazing guitars, and the rich, vintage composition of the HiFi Hammond organ, The Soul Beacons deliver a cool, soulful sound engineered perfectly for a summer night at the park. Grooving is the only option!

About Sounds of Los Angeles County

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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