SkyPilot's 2022 Runway Season Continues With TIGHT KNIT

Get ready to check in for the third selection of the award-winning SkyPilot Theatre Company's Runway series Tight Knit, which will be performed Wednesday, September 7th at 8pm at Oh My Ribs! Theatre, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. The production is open to the public with a $5 suggested donation at the door.

SkyPilot, a well-established greenhouse for the development of new theatrical works, continues Runway, a play reading series that helps to develop new plays in the early drafts stage. The readings are directed by prominent Los Angeles theatre directors in partnership with the playwrights. They are rehearsed, staged, on their feet and performed with scripts-in-hand, immediately followed by a focused feedback session with a moderator, the playwright, and the audience.

Based on a true story, Tight Knit is a dark comedy about one very modern family. Written by Leland Frankel and directed by Tim Martin Gleason, it is Gregory's second birthday party and in attendance are his moms Gwen and Marnina, Gwen's younger brother Spencer, and Spencer's girlfriend Maddie. Everything is fine until a slip of the tongue reveals a startling secret: Spencer is Gregory's biological father, the result of a sperm donation made at his sister's request. Their pleasant afternoon spirals into a bleakly hilarious whirlpool of vicious quips, difficult truths, and really bad modern art. Tight Knit is a uniquely contemporary look at love, parenthood, and trust that asks us what binds people together and, more dangerously, what compels people to tear each other apart?

The cast includes Alyssa Klein, Brandon Root, Monique Blanchard, and Candace Ostrander.

Leland Frankel is an award-winning film-maker, playwright, and immersive artist. His stage projects have been produced around the world, from New York to London to Rome. His debut feature as a screenwriter Unidentified Objects was the US centerpiece screening at Outfest 2022, where it received prizes for Best Narrative Feature and Best Performer. Other creative honors received by Leland include a $50,000 grant from the Richard Vague Production Fund, a theater residency at The Three Clubs in Hollywood, and inclusion in the Frontières International Co-Production Market. Leland is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Following this production, SkyPilot will continue its Runway series with a double bill of Judy Klass plays, Hallway House and Cozy Murder on Sunday, September 18th at 7PM, Driftwood by Donald Loftus on Wednesday, October 12th at 8PM and closing out the season will be The Devil's Buddy by Dana Hammer on Wednesday, October 26th at 8PM. All reading will take place at Oh My Ribs! Theater, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.