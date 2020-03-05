SkyPilot to Present First Production of 2020 Season, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE

The award-winning SkyPilot Theatre Company is launching its first production of its 2020 season, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce, with a single-weekend engagement March 27-29 at New Collective, 6440 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets and at the door. https://bpt.me/4543856

A Funny Thing ..., written by Jeff Gould and directed by James Carey, introduces three couples, all going through difficult divorces, as they anxiously and frustratingly wait in a room at a courthouse for an appointment with a mediator. Conversations begin, details of each of their troubled marriages are revealed and they eventually learn more about themselves and their relationships in just hours than they have in years of matrimony.

Jeff Gould has written five plays with four having been produced to great acclaim and success, the most recent production being The Marriage Zone, which had a long run last year at Santa Monica Playhouse and was awarded "Best Writer of an Original Play" at the 2018 Valley Theatre Awards. Gould is also a journalist, actor and professional poker player.

SkyPilot will mount more productions throughout the season in addition to its acclaimed Runway staged play reading series and One Act Festival in the fall.

For additional information or for any other inquiries, please email SkyPilotTheatre@gmail.com. Tickets for this show can be purchased at https://bpt.me/4543856





