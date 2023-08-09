Sierra Madre Playhouse Receives Congressional Leadership Award

Rep. Judy Chu (CA-28) recently commended the Sierra Madre Playhouse as a leading "Non-Profit of the Year" in the San Gabriel Valley, as community leaders gathered at 2023 Congressional Leadership of the Year Awards. This event recognizes the diverse leadership and volunteerism in the cities making up California's 28th Congressional District. Each of the honorees were selected from nominations submitted by members of their community.

Other community groups honored included The Claremont Forum, Foothills Community Scholarship Foundation of La Canada Flintridge, and Friends in Deed. Community leaders honored included Abel Ramirez, Dianne Lewis, Tin Tran, Nicholas Quach and Shirley Virginia Kelley Bellemeur.

"The selected groups and individuals received this honor because of the remarkable, commendable work they have accomplished in their field," said Rep. Chu. "The honorees are leaders who have stood out because of their drive and commitment to support our communities, help vulnerable populations, and carry us through difficult times. They are heroes that inspire us all."

The Sierra Madre Playhouse is in its 99th year. Beginning as a cinema during the silent film era, the Playhouse is now a cherished dramatic arts venue with a remarkable legacy of high-quality productions. The Sierra Madre Playhouse stands out as a non-profit civic organization with enduring significance in the arts community. Surviving a challenging two-year pandemic closure, the Playhouse has re-emerged with renewed vigor, presenting a diverse and ambitious performance calendar.

Among its recent achievements, the Playhouse partnered with the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) to provide an enriching experience for 800 sixth graders through performances of Lauren Gunderson's acclaimed drama "Silent Sky". The Playhouse's pursuit of excellence continues to exceed expectations, resonating with audiences from all walks of life.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse uplifts, educates and inspires through the performing arts. It is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. For more information about its upcoming programs, go to Click Here or call (626) 355-4318.