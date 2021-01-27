Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
The panel will take place Feb 7 and feature Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents Live Actor Panel on Zoom

Sierra Madre Playhouse is continuing its series of FREE online events on February 7 with a live actor panel featuring Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James. Sierra Madre Playhouse Artistic Director Christian Lebano will moderate.

Blumenfeld and James will discuss the art of acting, their respective careers, their experiences working separately and together. Audience members will be able to ask them questions as well.

The duo are best-known to Sierra Madre Playhouse audiences for their appearances in its hit production of The Gin Game (which later transferred to the Theatricum Botanicum, where the pair have also appeared in multiple productions).

Alan Blumenfeld has appeared in over 40 feature films and more than 300 television episodes. He is perhaps best known to national audiences for portraying Maury Parkman on the TV series Heroes. A veteran of Broadway (Laughter on the 23rd Floor), he received acclaim for his role in the long-running production of The Chosen at The Fountain Theatre.

Katherine James previously portrayed Amanda in the Sierra Madre Playhouse production of The Glass Menagerie. She appeared with her husband, Alan Blumenfeld, in Tone Clusters, Talley's Folly and Noel---Coward! at Theatricum Botanicum. She is the author of numerous plays. Also a director, she helmed Ashes to Ashes at the Odyssey Theatre.

This live actor panel will take place via Zoom on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. This event is FREE, but space is limited, so please make your reservation early. You can register at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/production/1037881

While the event is free, because we are a non-profit arts organization continuing to function in challenging times, we will always gratefully accept donations. You can donate at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/store/donations/38420


