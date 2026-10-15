 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Shannon Nelson Will Lead THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH One-Woman Play

The production, written by Valerie Rachelle and directed by Tom Detrinis, will run at Atwater Village Theatre.

By:
Shannon Nelson Will Lead THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH One-Woman Play

'The Mouth of the South' is a bold and deeply moving one-woman play blending comedy, tragedy, politics, and raw humanity into one theatrical experience. Performances will run at Atwater Village Theatre Oct 15-25th.

Starring Shannon Nelson and written by Valerie Rachelle, the piece tells the story of a woman who refuses to be silenced - no matter the cost. Through humor, honesty, and political insight, the play explores the power of speaking truth in a world that often demands quiet obedience.

Created from a desperate need to ensure this woman's voice would continue to be heard for years to come, 'The Mouth of the South' serves as both a celebration and a reckoning. It is a testament to resilience, to memory, and to the importance of preserving stories that might otherwise be forgotten. At once hilarious and devastating, the play reminds audiences that silence can be dangerous - and that one voice, spoken boldly, can echo far beyond a lifetime.

Starring Shannon Nelson
Written By Valerie Rachelle
Directed by Tom Detrinis
Creative Design by Chadd McMillan
Sound Design Jon Flikkie|
Set/Prop Design Nicole Bernardini
Voice & Dialect Coach Keri Safran
Assistant to the Director Sidney Dixon
Produced by Alli Miller-Fisher and Shannon Nelson

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Atwater Village Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Marisol
9/10 - 10/24/2026
The Peterson Show
9/16 - 10/26/2026
Recent Articles
Photos: THE PETERSON SHOW Will Open at Echo Theater Company
Photos: THE PETERSON SHOW Will Open at Echo Theater Company
9/17/2026
Interview: Director Amanda Weier of MARISOL by José Rivera at Atwater Village Theatre
Interview: Director Amanda Weier of MARISOL by José Rivera at Atwater Village Theatre
8/25/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Crone Creed in Los Angeles Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
Adam Pascal in Los Angeles Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
CHAÏR in Los Angeles CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
EVITA in Los Angeles EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
SomeTHING Magical in Los Angeles SomeTHING Magical
James R. Armstrong Theatre (5/22-5/22)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets