Shannon Nelson Will Lead THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH One-Woman Play
The production, written by Valerie Rachelle and directed by Tom Detrinis, will run at Atwater Village Theatre.
'The Mouth of the South' is a bold and deeply moving one-woman play blending comedy, tragedy, politics, and raw humanity into one theatrical experience. Performances will run at Atwater Village Theatre Oct 15-25th.
Starring Shannon Nelson and written by Valerie Rachelle, the piece tells the story of a woman who refuses to be silenced - no matter the cost. Through humor, honesty, and political insight, the play explores the power of speaking truth in a world that often demands quiet obedience.
Created from a desperate need to ensure this woman's voice would continue to be heard for years to come, 'The Mouth of the South' serves as both a celebration and a reckoning. It is a testament to resilience, to memory, and to the importance of preserving stories that might otherwise be forgotten. At once hilarious and devastating, the play reminds audiences that silence can be dangerous - and that one voice, spoken boldly, can echo far beyond a lifetime.
Starring Shannon Nelson
Written By Valerie Rachelle
Directed by Tom Detrinis
Creative Design by Chadd McMillan
Sound Design Jon Flikkie|
Set/Prop Design Nicole Bernardini
Voice & Dialect Coach Keri Safran
Assistant to the Director Sidney Dixon
Produced by Alli Miller-Fisher and Shannon Nelson
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