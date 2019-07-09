Seven Orange County Cities Unite to Host First Meet on Beach Event Across 21 Miles

For the first time in Orange County, seven cities - La Habra, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Garden Grove, Westminster, Huntington Beach - today announced "Meet on Beach," a community festival set to reimagine Beach Boulevard on Sunday, November 17 from the "Renew Beach Boulevard Coalition," a new alliance dedicated to transforming the 21-mile historic corridor.



"We are so pleased to be leading a seven-city coalition focused on the revitalization of the iconic Beach Boulevard through Orange County," said Joel Rosen, Director of Community Development for the City of Buena Park. "During Meet on Beach, Orange County residents will have the chance to experience the boulevard like never before. Through partnerships and community engagement, we hope to promote economic development and healthy communities along the historic 21-mile stretch connecting the hills to the ocean."



Meet on Beach, presented by Go Human and the Southern California Association of Governments, is a one-day extravaganza designed to reimagine Beach Boulevard across seven Orange County cities activating their tens of thousands of residents. From the hills of La Habra, down to the ocean at Huntington Beach, enjoy an open streets event, bike and pedestrian friendly activities, live performances, food, giveaways and much more at pop-up sites along or nearby Beach Boulevard.



Meet friends, families, and fellow neighbors on Beach Boulevard by foot or on wheels for a day filled with free fun and experience these seven Orange County cities like never before. As part of the economic revitalization efforts of the Renew Beach Boulevard Coalition, this multi-city reimagining celebration will transform portions of historic State Route 39 into a more walkable and bikeable active street for a day. Initial programming includes:

Move more and eat healthy along the Coyote Creek Bikeway in La Habra

Walk, bike, skate or scoot to Knott's Berry Farm's Independence Hall in Buena Park and the West Anaheim Youth Center

Participate in hands-on workshops at Stanton's Walkable Streets Lab

Ride the bike skills course with Garden Grove's Police Department

Bike over to Westminster's Civic Center for active and healthy fun

Cruise over to Huntington Beach's Party on the Beach

More details, activations, and programming to be announced as the event nears. Meet on Beach is presented by Go Humanand the Southern California Association of Governments in partnership with the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee; and produced by Community Arts Resources; in association with the cities of La Habra, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Garden Grove, Westminster, and Huntington Beach. For more information, visit meetonbeach.com.





