Seth Rudetsky, Ana Gasteyer & More to Unite For Fundraising Concert At Temple Emanuel

A night of unforgettable melodies and enchanting performances awaits as Seth Rudetsky, Ana Gasteyer, Jelani Remy, and Arielle Jacobs join forces for a fundraising concert at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

This special event marks a celebration of Cantor Lizzie Weiss' illustrious 10-year tenure at Temple Emanuel, a milestone that resonates deeply within the Beverly Hills community.

Cantor Lizzie Weiss, a cherished figure at Temple Emanuel, is a native of Beverly Hills, a product of its schools and Temple Emanuel, and a proud alumna of the University of California, Irvine. Cantor Weiss' journey from Temple Emanuel to the Broadway stage, and return home to Temple Emanuel is nothing short of inspiring. During this exciting event, Cantor Weiss will be performing alongside our lineup of Broadway luminaries.

Having graced the Broadway National Tour of Disney's High School Musical, Cantor Weiss' passion for performance found a new avenue as she pursued her calling in cantorial school at the Academy for Jewish Religion CA. Since her ordination, Cantor Weiss has seamlessly woven her theatrical background into the fabric of Jewish tradition, enriching congregational life with her boundless creativity and unwavering dedication. Her tireless support of congregants at Temple Emanuel and her compassionate

pastoral care have left a profound impact on countless lives. In addition to her congregational duties, Cantor Weiss serves as a dedicated Board member for the Anti-Defamation League and the American Conference of Cantors, and has demonstrated her selfless commitment to initiatives such as One LA-IAF and Urban Voices Project.

Joining Cantor Weiss on this momentous occasion are Broadway luminaries whose talents have captivated audiences worldwide.

Seth Rudetsky, co-host of the acclaimed concert series, Broadway @ The Wallis, brings his signature wit and musical prowess to the stage. A driving force behind the Jewish Broadway Alliance, Seth's contributions to the performing arts community are as diverse as they are impactful.

Ana Gasteyer, renowned for her comedic brilliance on Saturday Night Live, promises to dazzle with her multifaceted talents. From the big screen, with her performance in Mean Girls, to the Broadway stage, Ana's star continues to shine brightly, captivating audiences with her unparalleled charisma. Gasteyer has showcased her talents on stage, screen, and in live musicals, including roles on Broadway in Wicked and The Rocky Horror Show.

Jelani Remy, hailing from the vibrant theater scene of New Jersey, embodies the essence of Broadway excellence. With standout performances in productions such as Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations and Disney's The Lion King, Jelani's artistry knows no bounds.

Arielle Jacobs, a trailblazer of Filipina-American heritage, enchants audiences with her extraordinary portrayals on Broadway. Known for her captivating performances in Disney's Aladdin and Between The Lines, Arielle's talent transcends cultural boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the theatrical landscape.

This extraordinary evening not only celebrates Cantor Lizzie Weiss' illustrious tenure at Temple Emanuel but also serves as a testament to the power of music in fostering community and connection. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser will support Temple Emanuel operations, which includes initiatives to further enrich the cultural and spiritual life of the temple, and its work supporting a variety of initiatives in the community.

Be sure not to miss this extraordinary one-night-only event, where Broadway's brightest stars will shine in support of a worthy cause. Grab your tickets now before they sell out! Join us for an evening brimming with music, laughter, and inspiration.

For ticket information, ways to donate, and event details, please visit tebh.org/tolife.