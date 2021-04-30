Sessions Presents RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Artists in Live Digital Drag Festival
Featuring Abby OMG, Alaska Thunderfuck, Cheryl Hole, Denali, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, and many more.
With virtual events & shows now a permanent fixture in the entertainment industry, many of the biggest names in drag are back again in 2021 for a new digital concert festival.
In partnership with management company Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) and digital concert service Sessions HERE "PEG Presents: Digital Drag Fest 2021" will feature Abby OMG, Alaska Thunderfuck, Cheryl Hole, Denali, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat & Sherry Vine, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Jimbo, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Nicky Doll, Sederginne, Sharon Needles, Tina Burner, Trixie Mattel and Utica as they bring their legendary drag shows directly into the homes of fans.
Each 45-60 minute show will be a once in a lifetime experience, which will feature singing, comedy, lip syncing and drama as some of the elements that will be showcased in this festival. Tickets will be extremely limited, to keep audience sizes small and the experience intimate, with opportunities to interact with artists, tip them, and potentially be awarded prizes and giveaways. Ticket prices for each show will start at an economical $15.00 USD per household. Shows will be suitable for all ages, though parental discretion is advised. For early bird specials, festival bundles, weekend passes and VIP Meet & Greet packages with full show descriptions and ticket info click HERE
About the festival, Alaska Thunderfuck said - "While we are well on our way to getting back to a sense of normalcy, traveling to see your favorite entertainer and gathering in person to see a show is still limited. Luckily through the miracle of technology, we can bring together an audience from all over the world, and connect through our love of Drag, music, and creativity." "Digital Drag Fest 2021 is so important right now, because it brings your favorite drag artists right to your living room. At home entertainment is crucial at a time where people yearn for moments of joy. Digital Drag Fest 2021 does just that; it spreads JOY! I call it, 'DRAG MAGIC!'"- purrs Jujubee While Divina De Campo states - "So excited to be bringing DDC back for the DDF while we are all in the PannyD. We might not be together physically but, let's party with each others celestial bodies via satellite."
Two weekends full of performances:
May 21 to May 23 and May 28 to May 30
Schedule:
Weekend 1:
May 21 - 23 Utica - May 21 at 4pm PT
Manila Luzon - May 21 at 6pm PT
Sharon Needles - May 21 at 8pm PT
Jan Sport - May 22 at 2pm PT
Nicky Doll - May 22 at 4pm PT
Jinkx Monsoon - May 22 at 6pm PT
Cheryl Hole - May 23 at 12pm PT
Tina Burner - May 23 at 2pm PT
Alaska Thunderf*ck - May 23 at 4pm PT
Sherry Vine & Jackie Beat - May 23 at 6pm PT
Monét X Change - May 23 at 8pm PT
Weekend 2: May 28 - 30
Jimbo - May 28 at 4pm PT
Jackie Cox - May 28 at 6pm PT
Latrice Royale - May 28 at 8pm PT
Sederginne - May 29 at 2pm PT
Ginger Minj - May 29 at 4pm PT
Miz Cracker - May 29 at 6pm PT
Abby OMG - May 30 at 12pm PT
Divina De Campo - May 30 at 2pm PT
Denali - May 30 at 4pm PT
Jujubee - May 30 at 6pm PT
Trixie Mattel - May 30 at 8pm PT