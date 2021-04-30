Sessions Presents RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Artists in Live Digital Drag Festival

With virtual events & shows now a permanent fixture in the entertainment industry, many of the biggest names in drag are back again in 2021 for a new digital concert festival.

In partnership with management company Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) and digital concert service Sessions HERE "PEG Presents: Digital Drag Fest 2021" will feature Abby OMG, Alaska Thunderfuck, Cheryl Hole, Denali, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat & Sherry Vine, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Jimbo, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Nicky Doll, Sederginne, Sharon Needles, Tina Burner, Trixie Mattel and Utica as they bring their legendary drag shows directly into the homes of fans.

Each 45-60 minute show will be a once in a lifetime experience, which will feature singing, comedy, lip syncing and drama as some of the elements that will be showcased in this festival. Tickets will be extremely limited, to keep audience sizes small and the experience intimate, with opportunities to interact with artists, tip them, and potentially be awarded prizes and giveaways. Ticket prices for each show will start at an economical $15.00 USD per household. Shows will be suitable for all ages, though parental discretion is advised. For early bird specials, festival bundles, weekend passes and VIP Meet & Greet packages with full show descriptions and ticket info click HERE



About the festival, Alaska Thunderfuck said - "While we are well on our way to getting back to a sense of normalcy, traveling to see your favorite entertainer and gathering in person to see a show is still limited. Luckily through the miracle of technology, we can bring together an audience from all over the world, and connect through our love of Drag, music, and creativity." "Digital Drag Fest 2021 is so important right now, because it brings your favorite drag artists right to your living room. At home entertainment is crucial at a time where people yearn for moments of joy. Digital Drag Fest 2021 does just that; it spreads JOY! I call it, 'DRAG MAGIC!'"- purrs Jujubee While Divina De Campo states - "So excited to be bringing DDC back for the DDF while we are all in the PannyD. We might not be together physically but, let's party with each others celestial bodies via satellite."

Two weekends full of performances:

May 21 to May 23 and May 28 to May 30

Schedule:

Weekend 1:

May 21 - 23 Utica - May 21 at 4pm PT

Manila Luzon - May 21 at 6pm PT

Sharon Needles - May 21 at 8pm PT

Jan Sport - May 22 at 2pm PT

Nicky Doll - May 22 at 4pm PT

Jinkx Monsoon - May 22 at 6pm PT

Cheryl Hole - May 23 at 12pm PT

Tina Burner - May 23 at 2pm PT

Alaska Thunderf*ck - May 23 at 4pm PT

Sherry Vine & Jackie Beat - May 23 at 6pm PT

Monét X Change - May 23 at 8pm PT

Weekend 2: May 28 - 30

Jimbo - May 28 at 4pm PT

Jackie Cox - May 28 at 6pm PT

Latrice Royale - May 28 at 8pm PT

Sederginne - May 29 at 2pm PT

Ginger Minj - May 29 at 4pm PT

Miz Cracker - May 29 at 6pm PT

Abby OMG - May 30 at 12pm PT

Divina De Campo - May 30 at 2pm PT

Denali - May 30 at 4pm PT

Jujubee - May 30 at 6pm PT

Trixie Mattel - May 30 at 8pm PT



