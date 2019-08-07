Saturday Night's Alright With The Music Of Elton John! At Pasadena Pops

Aug. 7, 2019  

Grammy and Tony-nominated Michael Cavanaugh, "the new voice of the American Rock and Roll songbook" (Billboard), performs the greatest hits of Sir Elton John with Crocodile Rock, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Bennie and the Jets and more with your Pasadena POPS!

Sample a taste of Cavanaugh's electric showmanship with the video below, along with dining and parking information to make your night at the POPS an unforgettable one. Seats are selling fast, so get your tickets today by calling the box office at (626) 793-7172



