Santa Monica Playhouse to Present One-Time Only New Year's Eve Musical Revue

Ring out the old, ring in the New with Santa Monica Playhouse's Actors Repertory Theatre Company in the heart of downtown Santa Monica by the sea. Champagne and sparkling juice and delightful sweets and savories accompany the 54th anniversary of this rousing, family-friendly Rudie-DeCarlo in-person multi-media New Year's event with live Playhouse artists and special guests streaming from around the globe joining in the singing, dancing, humor and other delights culled from six decades of audience favorite Santa Monica Playhouse productions. Sunday, December 31, 2023 for two performances only.

From finger-snapping 40s jazz to foot-stompin' country rock, Jewish patter songs to romantic ballads, this show has it all! Add champagne, sparkling apple juice, hats, tiaras, noisemakers, streamers and surprises and you have a not-to-be-missed New Year's Eve celebration.

The 10:30 pm show features a midnight meet 'n' greet with the cast. The early-bird 7:00 pm celebration offers everything that the later show does and is a great way to celebrate New Year's Eve with the entire family, letting the kids have a real New Year's Eve treat, and get home at a reasonable hour, or kick off an evening of after-theatre dining and celebrating. Playhouse New Year's Eve festivities are a tradition in Santa Monica, and shows sell out fast, so book early to avoid disappointment. Help the Playhouse usher in the new year and the inaugural festivities of the its second half century celebration of continuous theatrical and educational services to the community.

Performances are at 7:00 pm (early show) and 10:30 pm (late show). Tickets are $24.50-$49.50. Ask about our student, youth, teacher, military and senior discounts. All prices include champagne or sparkling non-alcoholic cider, sweets and savories, and general merrymaking beginning 30 minutes before each showtime.

For reservations call the Playhouse Box Office at 310-394-9779 ext 1 or book online at the link below.

Santa Monica Playhouse is at 1211 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA. There is convenient parking across the street in city lot #1. By public transportation: take the Santa Monica Blue Bus or the LA Metro Rapid #720 and exit at 4th and Wilshire, or take the Metro Expo line to 4th and Colorado.

Santa Monica Playhouse is supported in part by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, by the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission and by U.S. Bank.