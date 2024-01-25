Sandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barth's One Night Stand

An exclusive look into MYSTIC PIZZA: The Musical and MERCURY.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Sandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barth's One Night Stand

This Thursday, January 25th, 7pm PT / 10pm ET, listeners are in for a theatrical treat on Bob Barth's One Night Stand, broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sheena's Jungle Room Stream. The episode promises an insightful exploration of two compelling works, featuring interviews with renowned playwrights Sandy Rustin and Steve Yockey.

MYSTIC PIZZA: The Musical Delve into the world of the West Coast Premiere of "MYSTIC PIZZA: The Musical" at La Mirada Theatre. This adaptation of the beloved film that catapulted Julia Roberts to stardom promises a bodacious experience with hits from the 80s and 90s. Joining us for an exclusive interview is the talented book writer, Sandy Rustin.

MERCURY: Dark, Twisted & Hilarious Shifting gears, the spotlight turns to the dark, twisted, and hilarious world of "MERCURY," currently at The Road Theatre in North Hollywood. Playwright Steve Yockey takes center stage as we explore the intricacies of this groundbreaking work.

Event Details:

Tune in for a night of engaging conversation and behind-the-scenes insights into the creative minds shaping the world of theater. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to hear directly from the playwrights themselves.

About Bob Barth's One Night Stand: Bob Barth's One Night Stand brings the best in entertainment, featuring in-depth interviews, music, and discussions that captivate audiences across the nation. Broadcasting live from the heart of Los Angeles, the show continues to be a leading source for discovering the latest and greatest in the world of arts and culture.



