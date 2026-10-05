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SUPER SPOOKY HAUNTED SKETCH SHOW to Close Fall Run

Meghan St. Thomas and Natalie C. Herrera's horror-comedy sketch show features an ensemble of performers at the Clubhouse LA Theater.

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SUPER SPOOKY HAUNTED SKETCH SHOW to Close Fall Run

The last show of this Fall season's Super Spooky Haunted Sketch Show is happening Thursday, October 29th.

Early this summer, Meghan St. Thomas and Natalie C. Herrera joined forces to realize an idea that the former had brewed in her thought-cauldron, What if we made the audiences scream *and* laugh?

Led by St. Thomas (Creator & Director) and Herrera (Producer & Head Writer) the show sold out its debut on September 17th, 2026 with an ensemble of comedy writers, talented performers, and spooky monsters, including Armando Garcia, Star Lawson, Nomsa Mlambo, Sydney Nation-Garcia, Lauren Negrete, Michael Ornelas, Maria R., Emily Sigsby, Perrin Shyne, Emily Surry, Jo Winters.

Catch the last show of this year's Super Spooky Haunted Sketch Show run on Thursday, October 29th, 9PM-10PM at the Clubhouse LA Theater.

You can either RSVP on Partiful or lineup at the door. $5+ donations welcomed.

https://partiful.com/e/ujji4URyC6LYmQrvMjGd?c=ttg_VM72

If you have any questions, please email SuperSpookyHauntedSketchShow@gmail.com.

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