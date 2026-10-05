SUPER SPOOKY HAUNTED SKETCH SHOW to Close Fall Run

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The last show of this Fall season's Super Spooky Haunted Sketch Show is happening Thursday, October 29th.

Early this summer, Meghan St. Thomas and Natalie C. Herrera joined forces to realize an idea that the former had brewed in her thought-cauldron, What if we made the audiences scream *and* laugh?

Led by St. Thomas (Creator & Director) and Herrera (Producer & Head Writer) the show sold out its debut on September 17th, 2026 with an ensemble of comedy writers, talented performers, and spooky monsters, including Armando Garcia, Star Lawson, Nomsa Mlambo, Sydney Nation-Garcia, Lauren Negrete, Michael Ornelas, Maria R., Emily Sigsby, Perrin Shyne, Emily Surry, Jo Winters.

Catch the last show of this year's Super Spooky Haunted Sketch Show run on Thursday, October 29th, 9PM-10PM at the Clubhouse LA Theater.

You can either RSVP on Partiful or lineup at the door. $5+ donations welcomed.

https://partiful.com/e/ujji4URyC6LYmQrvMjGd?c=ttg_VM72

If you have any questions, please email SuperSpookyHauntedSketchShow@gmail.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 03 Hrs 58 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming