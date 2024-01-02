STEAMBOAT WILLIE: Live-To-Film Concert Comes to The Bourbon Room in March

STEAMBOAT WILLIE: Live-To-Film Concert, a Swingin' With The Mouse event comes to the Bourbon Room on March 24th, 2024, hosted and produced by creator PABLO ROSSIL.

States ROSSIL, “As 2024 marks the 95th anniversary of legendary animated short Steamboat Willie we set out to celebrate the first outing of our favorite mouse in a way only Swingin' With The Mouse knows how.”

ROSSIL continues, “In the short, we follow in the playful curiosity of our beloved hero, Mickey, discovering new ways of seeing music as it fits into his evolving world. For as long as we have been producing these shows we have strived to capture the essence of magic from our favorite animated and live-action stories. I am most excited for this familiar tune to spill from the screen onto the stage with the aid of Walt Disney's iconic visual animated gags. In a very beautiful way, I see this as not only honoring the piece of art on this milestone anniversary, but also the ingenuity of the trailblazer that was Walt Disney.”

Preceding the screening of Steamboat Willie, guests will be treated to a selection of their favorite songs reimagined in exciting, new jazz arrangements by the 6-piece SWTM Band. Joining the fun as a special vocal guest will be SWTM favorite KAITLYN ROBROCK (the voice of Minnie Mouse). A special menu of food and beverages themed to the short will help envelop guests in the world of Steamboat Willie.

The event will take place at THE BOURBON ROOM on March 24th, 2024 at 7pm. Tickets, starting at $35, are available Click Here. A two-item minimum will be in effect per guest.

Since 2016, the SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE collective has been reimagining beloved and lesser-known songs with new jazz renditions. Turn on the television, walk down the street, or simply scroll through your favorite app; anywhere you turn, music is there waiting for you. It enhances all aspects of the human experience, and it is SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE's mission to celebrate what makes music special told through the ever-expressive sounds of jazz. From singers to musicians and audience members, one thing has always been abundantly clear at SWTM shows: what brings people together is the joys of enjoying a familiar tune in a new way. SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE has played in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and at the Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles.