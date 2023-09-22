SPOOK NIGHT to Return to the Lee Strasberg Theatre This October

A terrifyingly huge cult hit, Spook Night returns for another year of sexy, silly and scary theater in Los Angeles.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Trick or treat - It must be a Spook Night!

Opening Friday the 13th for TWO NIGHTS ONLY, SPOOK NIGHT returns for another year of sexy, silly and scary theater brought to you by actor & writer Matthew Scott Montgomery. A terrifyingly huge cult hit, Spook Night is absolute must see Halloweentime theater-going in Los Angeles. It features bone-chilling scenes, spine-tingling original songs, and campy commercial breaks that'll make you howl - in terror! You'll laugh, you'll shriek and you'll swoon over this year's all-new all-star cast that includes Montgomery (The Geffen Playhouse's Stage Kiss, Disney's So Random), Abbie Cobb (American Horror Story, 911), Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Dead Boy Detectives), Chris Renfro (Queer As Folk, The L Word), Calvin Seabrooks (4400, Westworld), Michael Segovia (Grey's Anatomy, Missing), and Kylee Thurman (The Jessica Cabin). Enjoy some spooky late night entertainment on the scariest weekend of the year, and don't miss SPOOK NIGHT.

STRICTLY LIMITED. 4 SHOWS ONLY!

Special 9pm and late night 11pm performances Friday October 13 and Saturday October 14 at the newly refurbished Lee Strasberg Theatre, 7936 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood CA 90046.

