SLINGS AND ARROWS To Feature Works From Four Emerging New Voices in LA Theater

Westerly Theater Group presents Slings and Arrows: Four New Plays. This exclusive two-night theater event will take place on January 20th and 21st at the Broadwater Main Stage on Hollywood's Theater Row. The show features an ensemble of rising and established talent.

The show is a collection of four original short plays, all world premieres, crafted by dynamic early-career playwrights from the US and UK.

Their stories are brought to life by an outstanding cast known for their Emmy and Obie Award-winning work. Cast credits include Poker Face (Peacock), A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO), Sons of Anarchy (FX), The Walking Dead (AMC), The Society (Netflix), Physical (Apple TV+), and Dumb Money (Sony).

Directors include Lilly Award winner Abigail Jean-Baptiste.

The Plays:

THE FUTURE OF CRISPIN

A father entreats his only begotten son in a deranged quest to save his marriage.

Starring: Jeff Kober, Sam O'Byrne, Lisa Harris, and Milan Sachs

THE DEMIURGE

A man with a secret meets a stranger with an agenda.

Starring: Harry Thornton, Jeremy Roth-Rose, and John Rosenbluth

YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT

A young woman develops an unusual craving.

Starring: Mia Fowler

THE MESSENGERS

Three Sailors are forced to deliver the worst news of the century.

Starring: DaMya Gurley, Isaiah Washington, and Danny Sellers

Saturday, January 20th and Sunday, January 21st at 8:00pm PST

The Broadwater Theater Main Stage (1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA)

