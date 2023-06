SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates

11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician and Tony Award-nominee Brandy Clark will embark on her headline tour this fall including shows at Indianapolis’ The Vogue, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, Minneapolis’ Cedar Cultural Center, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Portland’s Aladdin Theater, Seattle’s Washington Hall, San Francisco’s Bimbo’s 365 Club and Los Angeles’ Troubadour among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, June 13 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, June 16 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.brandyclarkmusic.com.

The upcoming performances celebrate Clark’s new self-titled album, which was released last month to overwhelming acclaim. Produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and released via Warner Records, Brandy Clark features the most raw and intimate recordings of Clark’s decade-long career, as she showcases her versatility across eleven songs that span the emotional spectrum.

Continuing to receive widespread attention, Clark was featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” last month as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from the new album: “Northwest,” “Tell Her You Don’t Love Her” and “Ain’t Enough Rocks.” She also recently returned to NBC’s “TODAY” to perform her new song, “Come Back To Me.”

The release adds to another landmark year for Clark, who also won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards for Shucked, the hit new musical comedy she composed the music and lyrics for alongside longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally.

Reflecting on the new album, Clark shares, “This album is a return home to me in many ways. Musically it’s the rawest I’ve been since 12 Stories and maybe even rawer. When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying ‘I see it as your return to the northwest.’ (Since the two of us are both from Washington state). That comment inspired so much for me.

It took me back to where and how I grew up. ‘Northwest’ and ‘She Smoked In The House’ were both a result of that early conversation. Working with another recording artist on this project was such a gift that I didn’t even know I needed and changed the way I want to write songs and make records moving forward. My hope is that anyone who hears this album will feel the heart that I put into every note of it.”

Carlile adds, “Brandy is one of the greatest songwriters I’ve ever known. And I feel like I now know exactly who Brandy Clark is through the portal of this singular brilliantly written album. When I heard the songs for this album, they took me back to the first time I heard Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. I was thinking about Tom Petty, The Pretenders, Kim Richey, Sheryl Crow, Shelby Lynne and the soul of 90s Americana before it had a name.

Brandy’s voice is like a friend you’ve had your whole life the second you hear it. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way. This is her moment. This is the one. Sometimes an artist only gets one shot at an album like this in their life. This is the time Brandy has chosen to reveal herself to the world as an artist and a woman and I was blessed beyond measure to be the person she trusted to support and facilitate that swan dive.”

In addition to Clark and Carlile, the album also includes special guests Derek Trucks and Lucius as well as Matt Chamberlain on drums, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, Dave Palmer on piano, Jedd Hughes on guitar, Kyleen King on viola, Josh Neumann on cello, Sista Strings (aka Monique and Chauntee Ross) on cello and violin, Steve Fishell on pedal steel and Jay Carlile on background vocals and harmonica.

Clark is one of her generation’s most respected songwriters and musicians. In addition to writing songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the GRAMMY-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow,” Clark has released three acclaimed albums of her own including 2020’s Your Life is A Record.

The album landed on best-of-the-year lists at Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety and more and led NPR Music to call her, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” The New Yorker to declare, “No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is” and Slate to proclaim, “one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre).”

Brandy Clark TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00am local time

June 16-18—Kent, UK—Black Deer Festival

June 24—Katonah, NY—American Roots Music Festival

June 25—Vienna, VA—Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

August 6—Richmond, VA—The National*

August 8—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

August 9—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall*

August 10—Greensboro, NC—Carolina Theatre*

August 11—Charlotte, NC—The Knight Theater*

August 17—Madison, WI August 17—Breese Stevens Field#

August 18—Beverly, MA—The Cabot*

August 19—Portland, ME—State Theatre*

August 20—Nashua, NH—Nashua Center for the Arts*

August 22—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music Theatre*

August 31—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia Festival#

September 14—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

October 18—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue

October 19—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

October 20—Minneapolis, MN—The Cedar Cultural Center

October 21—Stoughton, WI—Stoughton Opera House

October 24—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

October 25—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

October 29—Seattle, WA—Washington Hall

October 30—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater

November 2—Grass Valley, CA—The Center for the Arts

November 3—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365 Club

November 4—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour

March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise

*with Mary Chapin Carpenter

#with Brandi Carlile