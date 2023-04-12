SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Homage Returns to The Bourbon Room in June

Bradley Bredeweg's Shadowgraph Entertainment brings back the acclaimed smash hit, SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Homage Concert Reunion for a two-night reunion concert event at The Bourbon Room June 12th and 13th at 8pm. The juke-box-musical homage to Tim Burton's 1990 film starring Johnny Depp was a hit when it played Rockwell Table & Stage in 2018 and 2019 for two years of sold out runs. The concert will include such smash hit songs as "Dream On," "Uninvited," "Like a Prayer," "I'm Every Woman," "I'm Afraid of Americans," "Shallow," and "Shake It Out."

Tickets start at $30.00 and can be purchased at www.ticketweb.com/search?q=ScissorhandsBR

The event brings back many original cast members including Jordan Kai Burnett (Finding Magic Mike, Romy & Michele The Musical) as "Scissorhands," Emma Hunton (Good Trouble, National Tour of Wicked) as "Peg," Natalie Masini (Griselda, Starry) as "Kim," Dionne Gipson (For the Record, Pee Wee's Big Holiday) as "The Inventor," Ryan O'Connor (Big Little Lies, How I Met Your Mother) as "Helen," Carly Casey (Prom, Lucifer) as "Joyce," Morgan Smith (How I Met Your Father, Veep) as "Esmeralda," and Garrett Marshall (Mystic Pizza: The Musical, Carrie: The Musical) as "Jim." Gregory Nabours returns as Musical Director. The event is produced by Bredeweg, Kate Pazakis and Rob Wood.

"As a kid, the films of Tim Burton, and specifically Edward Scissorhands, meant everything to me," says Bredeweg. "Burton's films showcased many heartfelt characters who were considered "other" and typically such iconic characters had a massive impact on their culture or community for the better. I found such power in that message - that our world is nothing without diversity and titans of change. Stories like this have always inspired me to keep going no matter what and in today's strange new world, I think we could all use some reassurance that we are not alone."

Bredeweg is known for creating the critically-acclaimed family-drama The Fosters. Executive Produced by Bredeweg, Peter Paige and Jennifer Lopez, the series ran for five seasons and launched the highly acclaimed spin-off Good Trouble, now in its fifth season on Hulu and Freeform. Bredeweg is currently writing a new musical for Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. He also wrote, produced and directed Headless, a re-imagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, workshopped at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with Google. Bradley continues to be an active producer and investor in the Broadway and West End scenes, including the critically-acclaimed revival of Side Show, Green Day's American Idiot, the smash hit Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge.

Located in the Vinyl District on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Bourbon Room brings the best in live music, nightlife, comedy, theater, and dining to Hollywood with the same edgy, rock and roll attitude that built The Sunset Strip. If Joe's Pub and The Troubadour had a baby, it would be The Bourbon Room. The menu is curated by Chef Frankie Guerrero and features American comfort food, craft cocktails, and fine wine. The Bourbon Room is also the gateway to a 200-seat custom-built theater, featuring cutting-edge production capabilities and a full-service bar, perfect for any event. Kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages, The Bourbon Room was home to the sold out run of Drag The

Musical, For The Record's Tarantino Live and "Netflix is a Joke" comedy series. The venue hosts live performances of all genres in the main theater and offers an intimate, speakeasy cocktail lounge and restaurant for cocktails or a bite before or after a show.

The Bourbon Room Hollywood is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028.