Ryan Raftery's MOTHER OF THE YEAR: THE KRIS JENNER MUSICAL Comes To The Bourbon Room In October

Performances are on Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20, at 8pm.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Ryan Raftery returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 2019 with his seventh celebrity bio-musical, Mother of the Year. Raftery's latest show is an irreverent fable about the woman behind what is arguably the world's most famous and oddly enduring brand … The Kardashians.
 
Ryan Raftery's Mother of the Year: The Kris Jenner Musical will play two performances only at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood on Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20, at 8pm. Admission is $55 with VIP seating available for $75 and tickets may be obtained online at www.bourbonroomhollywood.com or by phone at (213) 667-4233. Doors open at 7pm. Food and drink minimums apply. No one under 21 will be admitted.
 
Mother of the Year finds Kris Jenner desperate for more kids to shill, so she travels to Laos for an experimental fertility treatment. Something goes wrong and she's afflicted with temporary amnesia and is forced to stay in Laos to be re-educated about the role she has played in creating “The Kardashians” as we know them. Then, she finds out that the experiment worked and she's pregnant at 67, with a girl! However, now that she has new clarity on her parenting choices, she considers whether she wants to continue the pregnancy. But uh-oh! Roe v. Wade has been overturned during her stay abroad, which galvanizes the "New Kris" to use her family's 1.2 billion followers to do something good for women everywhere and help get the law reinstated. And it's a musical!

The script and parody lyrics are performed by Raftery, set to songs by artists as varied as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Alan Menken, and Sara Bareilles. The show is directed by Jay Turton with musical direction by Daniel Lincoln.

Ryan Raftery's smash hit musicals based on the lives of Anna Wintour, Andy Cohen, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, Ivanka Trump, and Andy Warhol have played all over the United States and received international acclaim. His work has been featured in The New York Times, People Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, Variety, and many other publications. Offstage, he has appeared on several television shows but is best known to audiences as Dennis Faber, the lovable Amish teenager with measles on Law & Order: SVU.

The Bourbon Room is located at 6356 Hollywood Boulevard (Second Floor), in Hollywood, 90028.




